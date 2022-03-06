STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Four terrorist associates arrested in Pulwama, JeM module busted: Jammu and Kashmir Police

The Jammu and Kashmir Police said it arrested four terrorist associates in Pulwama district and busted a module of JeM outfit.

Published: 06th March 2022 10:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th March 2022 10:30 PM

Terrorists, Militants

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By PTI

SRINAGAR: The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Sunday said it arrested four terrorist associates in Pulwama district and busted a module of the Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) outfit.

"Police in Awantipora have busted a terror module of the proscribed terror outfit JeM by arresting four terrorist associates," a police spokesman said.

He identified them as Umar Farooq Dar, a resident of Shahbad; Soraj Manzoor Malik, a resident of Midoora; Irshad Ahmad Lone, a resident of Midora; and Afnan Javeed Khan, a resident of Shahbad.

During preliminary investigation, the spokesman said, it was revealed that the arrested terrorist associates were involved in transportation of arms and ammunition and providing shelter and logistic support to terrorists Umais alias Usman and Abdul Rahman alias Jaat.

Abdul Rahman is a foreign terrorist.

Police have registered a case and begun investigation.

