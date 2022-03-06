STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

India wouldn't have been free, had people of different religions fought for it separately: Gopal Rai

Gopal Rai made the remark while also calling for the end of alleged hatred instilled in the veins of today's youths.

Published: 06th March 2022 11:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th March 2022 11:00 PM   |  A+A-

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Had people of different communities and religions fought separately for the country's freedom, India would have never become free, Delhi Environment minister Gopal Rai said on Sunday.

He made the remark while also calling for the end of alleged hatred “instilled in the veins of today's youths”.

The minister made was addressing the gathering at a cultural function held to honour and remember the martyrs of the freedom struggle.

The function “'Ek Shaam, Aazadi ke Shaheedon ke Naam' (an evening dedicated to the martyrs of freedom struggle) was held at Badarpur Bus Terminal in South East Delhi.

"If Hindus, Muslims, Christians, and Sikhs had fought separately in the freedom struggle, we would have not been free. The hatred instilled in the veins of today's youth must end," Rai said in the statement.

Rai said people must remember the martyrs and encourage their children to draw inspiration from their lives.

"Taking inspiration from the lives of immortal martyrs, one should make a vow today to put an end to the social evils," he added.

He said because of the Covid pandemic, the event had been deferred but it was finally organised after two years.

"We all have gathered here for the pre-Holi festivities. I hope that just as we celebrated Barsana Holi here, we would be able to gather here even after Ramadan to celebrate Eid," he said.

"I want to honour the heroes who kissed the gallows for our freedom, who remained imprisoned for years and sacrificed everything for the sake of this nation and who are no longer with us now," Rai said in the statement.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Gopal Rai
India Matters
Former MD and CEO of NSE Chitra Ramakrishna. (File Photo)
CBI to produce former NSE CEO Chitra Ramakrishna in local Special court
Disha Mannur
Meet Disha Mannur: Belagavi’s daughter-in-law flies Air India's Ukraine evacuation flight 
A militia man stands at a checkpoint set up on a road heading to the city of Kyiv, Ukraine, Saturday, March 5, 2022. (Photo | AP)
'Don't break our hopes': Indian students at Ukraine continue to face hardships as fighting gets intense
Fund was collected from the villagers and the bridge was erected by investing nearly Rs one lakh. (Photo | EPS)
Jharkhand villagers build bridge through crowdfunding to make educational institutes reachable for kids

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp