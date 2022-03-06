LeT militant arrested in Jammu and Kashmir

SRINAGAR: Security forces on Sunday arrested a Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) militant in Ganderbal district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said.
He was spotted during a naka checking near Shuhama Nagbal.
He tried to flee after seeing the security forces team, but his attempt was foiled and he was apprehended tactfully, a police spokesman said.
He identified the arrested as Mohammad Altaf Wani, a resident of Keegam in Shopian.
Incriminating material was recovered from his possession, the spokesman said, adding that he was a militant of the LeT.
A case has been registered and investigation taken up, the spokesman said.