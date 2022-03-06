STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Mukul Arya, India's representative at Ramallah, passes away

Mukul Arya, India's representative at the Palestinian city of Ramallah, has passed away, according to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.

Published: 06th March 2022 11:46 PM

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Mukul Arya, India's representative at the Palestinian city of Ramallah, has passed away, according to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Sunday.

"Deeply shocked to learn about the passing away of India's Representative at Ramallah, Shri Mukul Arya," Jaishankar tweeted.

"He was a bright and talented officer with so much before him. My heart goes out to his family and loved ones. Om Shanti," he said.

It was not immediately known how Arya, a 2008-batch Indian Foreign Service officer, died.

The Palestinian foreign ministry said it received with "great astonishment and shock" the news of the death of Ambassador Arya.

"As soon as this painful news arrived, immediate instructions were issued from President Mahmoud Abbas and Prime Minister Muhammad Shtayyeh to all the security, police and public authorities, in addition to the Ministry of Health and Forensic Medicine, to immediately move to the place of residence of the Indian ambassador to closely monitor the case of death," it said in a statement.

It further added that "all parties are fully prepared to do what is required of them in such difficult and emergency circumstances."

"The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Emigrants expresses its deep sadness, loss and pain at the death of Ambassador Arya," it said.

The ministry said it is in touch with India's external affairs ministry to complete the arrangements for transporting the mortal remains of Arya.

It said Palestinian Foreign Minister Riyad Al-Maliki extended his heartfelt condolences to his Indian counterpart Jaishankar, and through him to the Indian government as well as to Arya's family.

Arya had served in the Indian embassies in Kabul, Moscow as well as at the headquarters of the Ministry of External Affairs in Delhi.

He also served at India's Permanent Delegation to the UNESCO in Paris.

Arya studied economics at the Delhi University and Jawaharlal Nehru University before joining the Indian Foreign Service.

