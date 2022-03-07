Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar takes dig at Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari in presence of PM Narendra Modi

PUNE: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Sunday took an indirect dig at Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Pune, saying some people holding high posts were making unnecessary comments and this was not acceptable to the people of the state.

NCP leader Ajit Pawar made the comments, apparently aimed at Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari, at Pune's MIT College ground, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the governor were present during the inauguration of various development projects.

Maha Vikas Aghadi in Maharashtra as well as the BJP recently objected to Governor Koshyari's remark that Samarth Ramdas was the guru of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and without Ramdas, Shivaji Maharaj would not be anything.

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshari’s laughing gesture and remarks about Mahatma Phule and Savitri Bhai Phule's marriage age did not go well with the masses.

On Sunday, before PM Modi's public address, Mr Pawar said, "I want to bring one thing to the prime minister's notice. Of late, some people holding important positions are making unnecessary comments which are not acceptable to Maharashtra and its citizens."

"Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and his mother Rajmata Jijau formed Swarajya. Mahatma Jyotiba Phule and Krantijyoti Savitribai Phule (both social reformers from Maharashtra) laid the foundation for women's education. We need to carry forward their legacy without holding grudges against anyone and without bringing politics into the development works," said Ajit Pawar.

NCP Lok Sabha MP Dr Amol Kohle said that it was necessary to speak out against the people who are insulting Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Mahatma and Savitri Bhai Phule.

Referring to Ajit Pawar’s comment in presence of PM Narendra Modi, Kohle said that the Ajit Dada can only do this. On social media, Ajit Pawar's boldness was lauded for speaking against the Governor in front of PM Narendra Modi.

Maha Vikas Aghadi workers are protesting against the Bhagat Singh Koshyari's statement across Maharashtra and demanding an apology for insulting national icons.

However, Governor clarified that he in his school days read history where Samarth Ramdas was Shivaji Guru, however, experts have brought new historical references that he will check out.

Leader of Opposition and BJP MLA Devendra Fadnavis said that this is very unfortunate that Maha Vikas Aghadi is targeting Governor.

Pravind Darekar, BJP MLC and Leader of Opposition, state council said that Ajit Pawar set a good precedent by participating in the development program arranged by the BJP ruled Pune Municipal Corporation but his statement against Maharashtra governor is not acceptable.