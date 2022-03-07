STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar takes dig at Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari in presence of PM Narendra Modi

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshari’s laughing gesture and remarks about Mahatma Phule and Savitri Bhai Phule's marriage age did not go well with the masses.

Published: 07th March 2022 01:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th March 2022 01:23 AM   |  A+A-

Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar

Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar (Photo | PTI)

PUNE: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Sunday took an indirect dig at Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Pune, saying some people holding high posts were making unnecessary comments and this was not acceptable to the people of the state.

NCP leader Ajit Pawar made the comments, apparently aimed at Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari, at Pune's MIT College ground, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the governor were present during the inauguration of various development projects.

Maha Vikas Aghadi in Maharashtra as well as the BJP recently objected to Governor Koshyari's remark that Samarth Ramdas was the guru of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and without Ramdas, Shivaji Maharaj would not be anything.

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshari’s laughing gesture and remarks about Mahatma Phule and Savitri Bhai Phule's marriage age did not go well with the masses.

On Sunday, before PM Modi's public address, Mr Pawar said, "I want to bring one thing to the prime minister's notice. Of late, some people holding important positions are making unnecessary comments which are not acceptable to Maharashtra and its citizens."

"Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and his mother Rajmata Jijau formed Swarajya. Mahatma Jyotiba Phule and Krantijyoti Savitribai Phule (both social reformers from Maharashtra) laid the foundation for women's education. We need to carry forward their legacy without holding grudges against anyone and without bringing politics into the development works," said Ajit Pawar.

NCP Lok Sabha MP Dr Amol Kohle said that it was necessary to speak out against the people who are insulting Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Mahatma and Savitri Bhai Phule.

Referring to Ajit Pawar’s comment in presence of PM Narendra Modi, Kohle said that the Ajit Dada can only do this. On social media, Ajit Pawar's boldness was lauded for speaking against the Governor in front of PM Narendra Modi.

Maha Vikas Aghadi workers are protesting against the Bhagat Singh Koshyari's statement across Maharashtra and demanding an apology for insulting national icons.

However, Governor clarified that he in his school days read history where Samarth Ramdas was Shivaji Guru, however, experts have brought new historical references that he will check out.

Leader of Opposition and BJP MLA Devendra Fadnavis said that this is very unfortunate that Maha Vikas Aghadi is targeting Governor.

Pravind Darekar, BJP MLC and Leader of Opposition, state council said that Ajit Pawar set a good precedent by participating in the development program arranged by the BJP ruled Pune Municipal Corporation but his statement against Maharashtra governor is not acceptable.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Maharashtra Ajit Pawar Maharashtra Governor
India Matters
Former MD and CEO of NSE Chitra Ramakrishna. (File Photo)
CBI to produce former NSE CEO Chitra Ramakrishna in local Special court
Disha Mannur
Meet Disha Mannur: Belagavi’s daughter-in-law flies Air India's Ukraine evacuation flight 
A militia man stands at a checkpoint set up on a road heading to the city of Kyiv, Ukraine, Saturday, March 5, 2022. (Photo | AP)
'Don't break our hopes': Indian students at Ukraine continue to face hardships as fighting gets intense
Fund was collected from the villagers and the bridge was erected by investing nearly Rs one lakh. (Photo | EPS)
Jharkhand villagers build bridge through crowdfunding to make educational institutes reachable for kids

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp