Operation Ganga: Injured Indian student will return on Monday from Ukraine

Harjot’s brother Prabhjot said they were unable to contact Harjot on Sunday as the doctor’s number with the help of which he was calling them was unreachable 

Published: 07th March 2022 04:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th March 2022 08:48 AM   |  A+A-

A man looks at the gutted remains of Russian military vehicles on a road in the town of Bucha, close to the capital Kyiv, Ukraine. (Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Indian student Harjot Singh, who was shot in Kyiv a few days ago, is returning to Delhi on Monday, Union Minister VK Singh said.

The former army chief was in Poland to facilitate evacuation of students who had crossed over to the neighbouring country from Ukraine.

In Delhi, Harjot’s family members said they were “very, very happy” after hearing the news but added they were yet to received any written or verbal communication from the government.

“We are eagerly awaiting for his arrival and got this news through news channels only,” said Harjot’s father Kesar Singh. 

Earlier in the day, Singh had announced on Twitter that soon Harjot would be home soon.  

“Harjot Singh is the Indian who was shot during the war in Kyiv. His passport was also lost in the chaos,” Singh tweeted, adding that the youth will land in India with him on Monday.

“Hope there is a speedy recovery with home food and care,” the minister stated.

On February 27, Harjot and his two friends were travelling in a cab trying to escape Kyiv when he was hit by bullets.

