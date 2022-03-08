Most of the displaced Bastar tribals not willing to return despite confronting adversity: Officials

Ejaz Kaiser By

CHHATTISGARH: Chhattisgarh government officials during their visit to adjoining states of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh (AP) to carry out ground survey were surprised to learn that the tribal families, who fled from Bastar owing to the Maoist violence to the neighbouring states some 15 years ago, are not inclined to return despite the persisting fear they nurture about their “insecure” future.

Officials from Dantewada, Bijapur and Sukma after a directive from the state government had met the internally displaced persons (IDPs) from Bastar following the reports on they being allegedly forced by the authorities in the adjoining states to evacuate the areas they have inhabited. So far the team of Bijapur and Sukma have begun the exercise.

“Telangana government is carrying out their plantation drive. The Bastar tribals who initially had settled in a restricted tract of deep forests have further cut down the forests to expand their settlement and also increased the areas of farming. With more and more forests being destroyed by the displaced tribals, the Telangana government is evidently not happy and had expressed concern. The tribals have been served with notices to remain confined to their settled (occupied) areas and avoid further damage to the forests”, said a senior officer from Bastar.

The officials told TNIE that only a small percentage of displaced Bastar tribals are willing to return to Chhattisgarh if assured of a secured and safe area to live.

“Majority of the displaced tribals have acquired voter ID, Aadhaar, and ration card and are not so keen to return. But they want the status as the Scheduled Tribes and the ownership of land invoking a clause on ‘in situ rehabilitation of the Forest Rights Act 2005.

Such demands and associated benefits are possible only in Chhattisgarh where they are domiciled. Those recognised as tribals in Chhattisgarh or Meghalaya will not be acknowledged the same in Telangana or AP”, the official team that visited Telangana state said.

According to an estimate, the displaced Bastar tribals have settled in over 200 villages of Telangana and AP, the officers added.

The peace activists have been seeking their (tribals’) rehabilitation in places that should be officially regularised. As they had migrated during the controversial Salwa Judum (anti-Maoist campaign) launched in Bastar in 2005, the Bastar Adivasi continue to live with their lost identity.

“Most of them don’t have any valid documents to prove their domicile. It’s a national problem where besides the Centre (home ministry), the judiciary should also intervene for their rehabilitation”, affirmed Shubhranshu Chowdhary the convenor of ‘The New Peace Process’ campaign in Bastar zone.