STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Uttar Pradesh polls: SP chief Akhilesh Yadav asks party workers to foil all conspiracies by BJP

The BJP is attempting fraud as the SP-led alliance is going to win the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav said.

Published: 09th March 2022 08:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th March 2022 08:53 PM   |  A+A-

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

LUCKNOW: The BJP is attempting fraud as the SP-led alliance is going to win the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav said on Wednesday, exhorting party workers to foil the ruling party's conspiracies.

"Treat the counting centres as the pilgrimage of democracy. Go there and stand firm," Yadav said in a tweet.

Foil every conspiracy by the ruling party to manipulate the election results, he said.

"The SP alliance is winning, that is why the BJP is trying to commit fraud," Yadav added.

The SP president had on Tuesday accused the ruling BJP of trying to steal votes and claimed a truck carrying EVMs was "intercepted" in Varanasi, but the Election Commission clarified that the machines were for training officials on counting duty and were not used in the elections.

In a statement issued late on Tuesday night, the office of the chief electoral officer of Uttar Pradesh said that "rumours were spread by people of some political party by stopping the vehicle and alleging that these EVMs were used in elections".

"According to the report sent by the district election officer (of Varanasi), it was found during the investigation that these EVMs were marked for training.

"To train the officials involved in counting duty, a session has been organised for March 9 (Wednesday)," it said.

Reports from districts suggested SP workers were checking vehicles of government officials near strong rooms where EVMs have been stored in Karhal, Badaun, Ballia and Sultanpur.

In Bareilly, ballot boxes and other election items were found inside a large garbage collection bin of the local municipality in Baheri area, and in Sonbhadra district, ballot slips were recovered from a box inside the vehicle of additional district magistrate, reports said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Samajwadi Party Akhilesh Yadav BJP Uttar Pradesh polls Uttar Pradesh Uttar Pradesh Elections Uttar Pradesh polls 2022 Uttar Pradesh elections 2022 Uttar Pradesh assembly polls Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections
India Matters
Yogi Adityanath (L) and AAP's Punjab CM face Bhagwant Mann. (File | Agencies)
Assembly Elections Results LIVE | BJP retains UP and Uttarakhand; AAP decimates Congress in Punjab
Indian nationals walk after deboarding from an IAF plane with evacuated people from war hit Ukraine, upon its arrival at Hindan in Ghaziabad, Thursday, March 10, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
Ukraine-Russia war: IAF flight with 119 Indians, 27 foreigners lands in Delhi from Bucharest
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Upper age limit for NEET UG eligibility removed by National Medical Commission
For representational purposes (Soumyadip Sinha | Express Illustrations)
Women as Change Agents in Corporate India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp