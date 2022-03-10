STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Expected better results, but we accept the mandate: Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot Thursday said the party accepts the mandate of assembly elections held in five states.

Published: 10th March 2022 08:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th March 2022 08:18 PM   |  A+A-

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

JAIPUR: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot Thursday said the party accepts the mandate of assembly elections held in five states.

Reacting to the election results of five states, the senior Congress leader also extended wished to all those who have won the elections.

He tweeted, "Though we expected better results, we accept the mandate of 2022 state elections."

He further said, “Congress leaders and workers have worked very hard. We humbly accept the results and wish all the best to all those who have won the election. I hope those people will fulfill what they have promised."

The BJP was headed for a second straight win in politically crucial Uttar Pradesh and dominated the trends chart in Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur, while the Aam Aadmi Party readied for a landslide win in Punjab.

The Congress was headed for a big defeat in all the five states.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rajasthan Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot Assembly Polls 2022 Assembly Polls 2022 Results
India Matters
Illustration: Soumyadip Sinha
Lessons and trends from the UP elections
Election strategist Prashant Kishor (Photo | PTI)
'Battle for India will be decided in 2024, not in any state poll': Prashant Kishor's jibe at Modi
Congress Chief Sonia Gandhi. (Photo | PTI)
Thrashing in Punjab, Manipur; UP, Uttarakhand: Discontent grows loud at Congress
Modi is slowly changing grammar of Indian politics

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp