Patna Diary

Ramashankar By

Express News Service

Smart, prepaid meters installed in record time

The Ashiana Nagar division of state capital Patna has acquired the distinction of being the country’s first division as far installation of Smart Prepaid Meters (SPMs) is concerned. A total of 38,000 houses have been provided SPMs. Bihar Power Minister Bijendra Prasad Yadav said the installation of SPMs would be taken up in a mission mode both in urban and rural areas of Bihar and the target would be achieved by the end of March 2025. Sanjeev Hans, chairman, Bihar State Power Holding Company Limited said 5.23 lakh households have been provided SPMs in the state after an agreement with Energy Efficiency Services Limited in 2021.

Police Week redefines public engagement activities

Bihar police marked the Police Week – held in the last week of February – by organising a slew of co-curricular activities under the title ‘Khelo Bihar’. A painting competition aside, outdoor activities like a group run for the environment, tent pegging shows, etc saw members of the common public contending with police officers. The district-level events also promoted the state’s ‘Nasha Mukt Bihar’ campaign. CM Nitish Kumar attended the concluding function at Mithilesh Stadium on the BMP campus in Patna in which he spoke about the works undertaken under his regime for the development of the state police force. The winners of various competitions organised during the week-long programme were felicitated by the chief minister and director general of police S K Singhal on the occasion.

Darbhanga airport expansion plan on track

Plans are afoot for the expansion of the Darbhanga airport in north Bihar following the rush of air passengers. Deputy Chief Minister Tar Kishore Prasad said a provision of `133.34 crore has been made for the Darbhanga airport to speed up development works. He said the development of the airport will lead to development of the divisional headquarters town. It will also generate employment opportunities for the local people. Over 5.25 lakh fliers used the Darbhanga airport in the last one year, making it one of the fastest growing airports in the country’s eastern region.

More passengers take rides in electric buses

Over 9.55 lakh passengers travelled by the electric buses introduced by the Bihar State Road Transport Corporation (BSRTC) since March 2021. Congratulating BSRTC officials on completion of one year, the state Transport Minister Sheela Kumari said the electric buses were plying for Rajgir and Bihar Sharif (both in Nalanda), and Muzaffarpur and Darbhanga. State transport secretary Sanjay Agarwal said that 25 new electric buses would be introduced on different routes from Patna in the near future. At present, 25 electric buses ply on the roads of Patna. The introduction of electric buses has contributed a lot in restraining pollution levels.

Ramashankar

Our correspondent in Bihar ramashankar@ newindianexpress.com