STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Assembly elections: Greater presence of Muslim MLAs this time in UP

In 2022, 33 Muslim MLAs — all belonging to Samajwadi Party, RLD and SBSP — have made it to the UP Assembly. This is more than 2017, when only 25 made it to the House.

Published: 11th March 2022 03:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th March 2022 09:10 AM   |  A+A-

voting, vote, elections

Image used for representational purposes only ( File Photo )

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW:  Once seen as the ‘deciding factor’ for their propensity for ‘strategic voting’, Muslims had been a formidable electorate in Uttar Pradesh until the 2014 general elections, when BJP’s strategy of consolidating Hindu votes pushed the minority vote to the margins.

In 2022, 33 Muslim MLAs — all belonging to Samajwadi Party, RLD and SBSP — have made it to the UP Assembly. This is more than 2017, when only 25 made it to the House.

While SP and allies fielded 64 Muslim candidates, BSP gave tickets to 87 and Congress to 65. Both BSP and Congress drew blank in 2022.

But, the Muslim voters perceivably consolidate in favour of SP and their representation has gone up in Assembly despite BJP’s emphatic return to power.

Muslims constitute more than 50% of Rampur’s population; 47% in Moradabad and Sambhal; 43% in Bijnor; 41% in Saharanpur; over 40% in Muzaffarnagar, Shamli and Amroha; between 30% and 40% in five more districts; and 20% to 30% in 12 districts. And yet, the community has acquired a mute-spectator image lately.

In western UP, SP’s experiment of placing its bet on Jat-Muslim unity worked partially.

In Rampur, which has the highest concentration of over 50 per cent of the minority population, the Muslims had a clear sway over all the five seats ensuring the victory of jailed SP MP Azam Khan.  

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Samajwadi Party UP Elections UP Elections 2022 UP Polls UP Polls 2022 UP Assembly Elections UP Assembly Elections 2022
India Matters
Illustration: Soumyadip Sinha
Lessons and trends from the UP elections
Election strategist Prashant Kishor (Photo | PTI)
'Battle for India will be decided in 2024, not in any state poll': Prashant Kishor's jibe at Modi
Congress Chief Sonia Gandhi. (Photo | PTI)
Thrashing in Punjab, Manipur; UP, Uttarakhand: Discontent grows loud at Congress
Modi is slowly changing grammar of Indian politics

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp