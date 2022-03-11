Bhagwant Mann to take oath as Punjab CM on March 16, AAP's victory roadshow in Amritsar on Sunday

By Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: The Aam Aadmi Party will form the government in Punjab following the oath-taking ceremony at Khatkar Kalan on March 16

After the stellar show of the Aam Aadmi Party in the Punjab assembly elections, the Chief Minister-elect Bhagwant Mann reached Delhi and met AAP national convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal at his residence and was joined by Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia and Punjab affairs co-in-charge Raghav Chadha.

"My younger brother Bhagwant Mann will take oath as the chief minister of Punjab. Today he came to my house to extend the invitation to the oath-taking ceremony. I am sure that as a chief minister, Bhagwant will fulfill every expectation of the people of Punjab," Kejriwal tweeted in Hindi.

In the meeting, it was decided that Bhagwant Mann and Arvind Kejriwal will reach Amritsar on March 13 to pay their obeisance at Golden Temple, Durgiana Mandir, and Ram Tirath Mandir. Thereafter, both the leaders will conduct a roadshow in Amritsar to celebrate their party's victory and thank the voters.

He also shared a picture of the meeting. This was Mann's first meeting with Kejriwal after the assembly election results were declared on Thursday. The Aam Aadmi Party romped home in 92 of the 117 assembly seats. Mann won from the Dhuri seat by a huge margin of 58,206 votes.

A meeting of the party’s elected 92 MLAs is likely to be held either on Friday evening or Saturday morning. After this meeting, the party leaders led by Mann will meet Punjab Governor Banwari Lal Purohit on Saturday and stake claim to form the government. The newly-elected MLAs of the party have already begun assembling in Chandigarh for the first meeting.

Talking in Sangrur before leaving for the national capital, Mann said, "I will meet the Punjab governor on Saturday. We will seek time from him on Friday."

The party has decided to induct 17 MLAs into the Cabinet. However, only five to six candidates will be inducted into the Cabinet initially.

The names of the probable candidates who might be inducted are Aman Arora, Harpal Cheema, Kultar Singh Sandhwan, Harjot Bains, Nina Mittal, Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer, Saravjit Kaur Manuke and Baljinder Kaur.

Meanwhile, Governor Banwarilal Purohit dissolved the fifteenth Punjab Vidhan Sabha with effect from the afternoon of March 11.

On the party's resounding poll victory, Mann said, "The people defeated arrogant persons and they made the common people victorious."