CBSE second term board exams for Class X and XII to be held from April 26

The first day of the CBSE Class 12 exam will begin with entrepreneurship and beauty and wellness papers and end with the psychology paper on June 15

Published: 11th March 2022 04:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th March 2022 07:59 PM   |  A+A-

Representational photo (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Friday released the schedule for the Class 10 and 12 term-2 board examinations.

The board will hold the second term exams from April 26 for both the classes.

The first day of the CBSE Class 12 exam will begin with entrepreneurship and beauty and wellness papers and end with the psychology paper on June 15.

The exams will start at 10.30 am and will not be conducted in two shifts.

Last year, the CBSE had announced that board examinations for 2022 will be conducted in two terms. While the term-1 exams were held in November, the term-2 exams were slated from April 26 for both the classes.

“Wherever the gap is a little less, such examinations have been kept at a later date so that students can get sufficient time for the preparation of these examinations,” said Dr Sanyam Bhardwaj, Controller of Examination, CBSE.

As the schools were closed due to the pandemic, the CBSE has given more gap between the two examinations this time in almost all the subjects for both the classes.

The board also said other competitive examinations including JEE-Main have been taken care of while preparing the date sheet.

“These date sheets have been prepared by avoiding nearly 35,000 subject combinations to ensure that no two subject examinations of a student fall on the same date,” it said.

