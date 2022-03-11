STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Exit polls get voting arithmetic right: BJP victory in four states, AAP landslide win in Punjab

The exit polls had, however, gone off track with the result in Uttarakhand, where 11 of them predicted a close fight with the BJP marginally ahead of the Congress.

Published: 11th March 2022 11:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th March 2022 11:45 AM   |  A+A-

Aam Aadmi Party workers celebrate as early trends indicate victory for the party in Punjab state elections in Amritsar. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: As results of the assembly polls showed BJP's clear mandate in Uttar Pradesh, pollsters emerged winners with on-target prediction of not only the saffron party's victory, but also an emphatic win for AAP in Punjab.

The exit polls had, however, gone off track with the result in Uttarakhand, where 11 of them predicted a close fight with the BJP marginally ahead of the Congress.

The result on Thursday showed a big victory for the saffron party, with the Congress lagging far behind.

As many as eight exit polls -- ABP News-CVoter, ETG Research, India Today- Axis My India, India TV-CNX, Zee News-DESIGNBOXED, India News, News 24 Today's Chanakya and Republic P-MARQ -- predicted 240-plus seats for the BJP in Uttar Pradesh, earmarking an average seat of the party with its allies in the state at 241 out of the total of 403 seats.

The exit polls also found Akhilesh Yadav's Samajwadi Party (SP)finishing second with 142 seats on an average.

India Today- Axis My India predicted 288 to 326 seats for the BJP, while News 24 Today's Chanakya gave the party 294 seats.

India TV -Ground Zero Research had given the party between 182 to 220 seats.

Currently, the BJP is leading in 253 seats and SP in 114 seats.

Another big victory for the exit polls came in Punjab, where the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) left all others behind in a landslide win, something that was predicted by most pollsters who said that the party would in fact bag the most number of seats in the state.

On an average, the exit polls gave 63 seats to AAP and 28 to the Congress.

On Thursday, AAP is set to claim 92 seats, while the Congress 18 seats.

India Today- Axis My India's prediction of one to four seats for the BJP in Punjab and 76 to 90 seats for AAP emerged as the clear winner in the pollsters race in the state.

News 24 Today's Chanakya polls gave 100 seats to AAP and 10 seats to the Congress.

For Uttarakhand, most exit polls predicted a close contest between the BJP and Congress with 35 and 32 seats, respectively out of a total of 70 seats.

The mandate (till early evening) on Thursday showed 47 seats for the BJP and 19 for the Congress.

In Goa, the exit polls predicted a hung assembly with 16 seats each for the BJP and the Congress.

The results, however, have shown a clear win for the saffron party with 20 seats and Congress 11 seats.

In Manipur, where the poll results showed a big victory for the BJP with 29 seats, the exit polls predicted a 30-seat mandate for them.

All pollsters got the arithmetic right for the state.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Congress BJP AAP Exit Polls Assembly Elections Assembly Elections 2022 Assembly Polls Assembly Polls 2022
India Matters
Illustration: Soumyadip Sinha
Lessons and trends from the UP elections
Election strategist Prashant Kishor (Photo | PTI)
'Battle for India will be decided in 2024, not in any state poll': Prashant Kishor's jibe at Modi
Congress Chief Sonia Gandhi. (Photo | PTI)
Thrashing in Punjab, Manipur; UP, Uttarakhand: Discontent grows loud at Congress
Modi is slowly changing grammar of Indian politics

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp