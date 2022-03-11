Jharkhand BJP MLAs reach Assembly donning ‘bhagwa’ to mark party’s victory in 4 states

Mukesh Ranjan By

Express News Service

RANCHI: Elated with the party’s victory in UP, Uttarakhand, Manipur, and Goa, the BJP MLAs of Jharkhand reached the Assembly donning ‘bhagwa’ to attend the ongoing Budget Session on Friday. The BJP MLAs entered the Assembly Hall one by one, raising their hands and chanting ‘Jai Shri Ram’.

As soon as the Speaker asked the house to start the business, the BJP MLAs started shouting the slogan ‘Jai Sri Ram’ which was opposed by Congress Minister Mithlesh Thakur, saying that they should be sent to the temples and the priests performing puja should be called to the Assembly.

“The priests performing puja in the temples would be more beneficial for the people of this State. I believe that they would be more concerned about the interests of the people of this State,” said Thakur.

Earlier, the BJP MLAs said that these elections were just a trailer; the real picture is still to come in 2024.

“Country’s largest dynastic party has been washed out completely from the Country along with that of Samajwadi Party of Akhilesh Yadav. This is just a trailer as the real picture is yet to come in 2024,” said BJP Chief Whip Biranchi Narayan.

Once again, there will be a Government of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2024, he added.

BJP MLA Manish Jaiswal said that these election results are also a message for the ruling party in Jharkhand that they should keep away from appeasement politics or they will face similar consequences in the next election.

“The way they have included ‘Urdu’ in the list of regional languages, the ruling alliance will be given a befitting reply from the people of Jharkhand,” said Jaiswal.