STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Jharkhand BJP MLAs reach Assembly donning ‘bhagwa’ to mark party’s victory in 4 states

Earlier, before entering the Assembly Hall, BJP MLAs said that these elections were just a trailer; the real picture is still to come in 2024.

Published: 11th March 2022 02:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th March 2022 02:58 PM   |  A+A-

Jharkhand BJP MLAs in saffron clothes reach the Assembly on Friday. (Photo | EPS)

By Mukesh Ranjan
Express News Service

RANCHI: Elated with the party’s victory in UP, Uttarakhand, Manipur, and Goa, the BJP MLAs of Jharkhand reached the Assembly donning ‘bhagwa’ to attend the ongoing Budget Session on Friday. The BJP MLAs entered the Assembly Hall one by one, raising their hands and chanting ‘Jai Shri Ram’.

As soon as the Speaker asked the house to start the business, the BJP MLAs started shouting the slogan ‘Jai Sri Ram’ which was opposed by Congress Minister Mithlesh Thakur, saying that they should be sent to the temples and the priests performing puja should be called to the Assembly.

“The priests performing puja in the temples would be more beneficial for the people of this State. I believe that they would be more concerned about the interests of the people of this State,” said Thakur.

ALSO READ | BJP breaks decades-old jinx to retain power in UP, Uttarakhand; Punjab sees AAPrising

Earlier, the BJP MLAs said that these elections were just a trailer; the real picture is still to come in 2024.

“Country’s largest dynastic party has been washed out completely from the Country along with that of Samajwadi Party of Akhilesh Yadav. This is just a trailer as the real picture is yet to come in 2024,” said BJP Chief Whip Biranchi Narayan.

Once again, there will be a Government of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2024, he added.

BJP MLA Manish Jaiswal said that these election results are also a message for the ruling party in Jharkhand that they should keep away from appeasement politics or they will face similar consequences in the next election.

“The way they have included ‘Urdu’ in the list of regional languages, the ruling alliance will be given a befitting reply from the people of Jharkhand,” said Jaiswal.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jharkhand Jharkhand BJP saffron clothes UP poll results BJP poll victory
India Matters
Illustration: Soumyadip Sinha
Lessons and trends from the UP elections
Election strategist Prashant Kishor (Photo | PTI)
'Battle for India will be decided in 2024, not in any state poll': Prashant Kishor's jibe at Modi
Congress Chief Sonia Gandhi. (Photo | PTI)
Thrashing in Punjab, Manipur; UP, Uttarakhand: Discontent grows loud at Congress
Modi is slowly changing grammar of Indian politics

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp