Poll results unfortunate but we will regain people's confidence soon: Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge

The Congress received a drubbing in assembly elections in five states of Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Goa, Uttarakhand and Manipur.

Published: 11th March 2022 07:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th March 2022 07:48 PM   |  A+A-

Senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge

Senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge on Friday termed the assembly poll results unfortunate but said the party will win back the confidence of people soon.

The Congress received a drubbing in assembly elections in five states of Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Goa, Uttarakhand and Manipur.

It lost Punjab to the Aam Aadmi Party.

"In my political career spanning 50 years, I have seen many highs and lows of the Congress party. It is unfortunate to see the assembly results, but one should remember that we are the only ones who can fight fascist forces. We will regain the confidence of the people soon," Kharge, the Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha, said on Twitter.

Replying to Kharge's tweet, Congress leader Salman Soz said, "With respect, Kharge ji, while I believe firmly that Congress is central to this fight, we need to be inclusive. We need friends & allies. This is a fight for all who oppose RSS-BJP, for all who believe in the 'Idea of India'. #MakeABiggerTent".

Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor said the party has lost but not been defeated, even as he congratulated the BJP on its outstanding performance in the assembly polls.

"The Congress will yet prove a worthy adversary. As my colleague @AalimJaveri put it, we have lost but are not defeated. Our convictions, values and the spirit of our legacy are deeply rooted and will prevail," he said on Twitter.

Congress leader Ajoy Kumar said, "Sad but not broken. Shaken but not shattered."

"Don't lose heart, the righteous fight a lonely and hard battle," he tweeted.

Shiv Sena MP and former Congress leader Priyanka Chaturvedi said the assembly poll results should worry the Sonia Gandhi-led party.

"Trend for wins: Punjab: AAP greater than INC. Goa and Uttarakhand: BJP greater than INC. Trend for opposition benches: Uttar Pradesh: SP greater than INC. Manipur: NPP greater than INC.

"This is a decisive voters mandate and this trend should worry the principal opposition party of India," she said on Twitter.

