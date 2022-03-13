Militant involved in killing of off duty CRPF jawan arrested: Police
Militants yesterday evening shot dead a CRPF jawan Mukhtar Ahmad Dohi, who was on leave, near his residence at Check Chotipora in Shopian in south Kashmir.
Published: 13th March 2022 11:06 AM | Last Updated: 13th March 2022 11:06 AM | A+A A-
Srinagar, March 13: The Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kashmir Vijay Kumar on Sunday said the militant involved in yesterday’s killing of CRPF jawan, who was left, has been arrested by security forces.
“We have arrested the killer of the CRPF jawan. The weapon of offence (pistol) has been recovered on his disclosure,” IGP Kashmir said.
He said an Over Ground Worker (OGW) of militants, who accompanied the militant during the attack, has also been arrested.
Militants yesterday evening shot dead a CRPF jawan Mukhtar Ahmad Dohi, who was on leave, near his residence at Check Chotipora in Shopian in south Kashmir.
After the incident, police, CRPF, and army men had rushed to the area and launched a massive search operation to track down the militants responsible for the attack.
The IGP said the attack on CRPF jawan was committed in the direction of Lashkar-e-Toiba commander Abid Ramzan Sheikh.