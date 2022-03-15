Karnataka HC verdict against Hijab suspends fundamental rights: Asaduddin Owaisi

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: While expressing disagreement with Karnataka High Court’s verdict on Hijab row, AIMIM chief and MP Asaduddin Owaisi felt that the court has suspended fundamental rights to freedom of religion, culture, freedom of speech and expression guaranteed under the Constitution.

In a series of tweets, Hyderabad MP felt that it’s time to review the essential religious practice test. “For a devout person, everything is essential & for an atheist nothing is essential. For a devout Hindu Brahmin, janeu is essential but for a non-Brahmin, it may not be. It is absurd that judges can decide essentiality,” he noted.

Owaisi felt that banning headscarf definitely harms devout Muslim women and their families as it prevents them from ‘accessing education’. “The excuse being used is that uniform will ensure uniformity. How? Will kids not know who’s from a rich/poor family? Do caste names not denote background?,” he wondered.

AIMIM chief alleged that the order means that one religion has been targeted and its religious practice has been banned. He held that Article 15 prohibits discrimination based on religion. “Is this not a violation of the same? In short HC order has forced kids to choose between education & Allah’s commands. When Ireland’s govt changed the rules for police uniforms to allow hijab and Sikh turban, the Modi govt welcomed it. So why double standards at home & abroad? Hijab and turbans of the uniform’s colours can allow being worn,” he argued.

He hoped that the petitioners would challenge this verdict in the Supreme Court.