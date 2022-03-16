STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Indian citizenship granted to 16 Chinese in last 15 years: Government

"Further, 16 Chinese nationals have been granted Indian citizenship since 2007," he said replying to a written question.

Published: 16th March 2022 03:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th March 2022 03:13 PM   |  A+A-

Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai addressed Congress MP A Revanth Reddy's question in the Lok Sabha.

Union Minister Nityanand Rai. (File photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: As many as 16 Chinese nationals have been granted Indian citizenship in the last 15 years, Union Minister Nityanand Rai said on Wednesday.

Rai also informed the Rajya Sabha that 10 applications of Chinese nationals are pending for grant of citizenship.

The Union Minister of State for Home said India is not a signatory to the 1951 UN Convention relating to the Status of Refugees and the 1967 Protocol.

He said all foreign nationals, including asylum seekers, are governed by the provisions contained in The Foreigners Act, 1946, The Registration of Foreigners Act, 1939, The Passport (Entry into India) Act, 1920 and The Citizenship Act, 1955.

