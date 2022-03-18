STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Bhagwant Mann will wipe out corruption in Punjab: AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal

AAP government eradicated corruption in the national capital and now Bhagwant Mann and his ministers will repeat it in Punjab, said AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday.

Published: 18th March 2022 10:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th March 2022 10:00 AM   |  A+A-

AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)

AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: AAP government eradicated corruption in the national capital and now Bhagwant Mann and his ministers will repeat it in Punjab, said AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday.

The Delhi Chief Minister welcomed Mann's announcement of releasing a WhatsApp number on March 23 -- iconic freedom fighter Bhagat Singh’s death anniversary -- for people to share recordings if they are asked for bribe by government officials.

Next time, if someone asks you for a bribe, don't refuse. Just take out your phone and record the incident and share it on the number that will be released. It will be his (Mann's) personal WhatsApp number. We will initiate strict action against that official," Kejriwal said during an online briefing. 

The AAP chief recalled he had done something similar in his first stint in Delhi that lasted 49 days. "When I had formed the government for the first time, I had also issued a WhatsApp number and during those 49 days, we took action against 30-32 officials by sending them to jail. Corruption was eradicated in Delhi and the phone became the biggest weapon of empowerment of the public," he said.

Kejriwal claimed that the prime minister later issued an order and took away the Anti-Corruption Branch from the AAP dispensation. "It's been 75 years since we gained independence but we still have to pay bribes. All parties have indulged in corruption," he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bhagwant Mann Arvind Kejriwal AAP Punjab Punjab corruption
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AFP)
COVID-19: Kerala revokes special leaves to employees
Deer dies of anthrax on IIT-Madras campus, outbreak suspected
Social media overdose: Digital de-addiction centres for kids soon
Soji Joseph and Diya Joseph with their children Liz Maria, Jais Joseph and Chris Joseph. (Photo | ENS)
Put off by 'puttu', nine-year-old tears apart Kerala breakfast dish in school essay

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp