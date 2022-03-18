Bhagwant Mann will wipe out corruption in Punjab: AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: AAP government eradicated corruption in the national capital and now Bhagwant Mann and his ministers will repeat it in Punjab, said AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday.

The Delhi Chief Minister welcomed Mann's announcement of releasing a WhatsApp number on March 23 -- iconic freedom fighter Bhagat Singh’s death anniversary -- for people to share recordings if they are asked for bribe by government officials.

Next time, if someone asks you for a bribe, don't refuse. Just take out your phone and record the incident and share it on the number that will be released. It will be his (Mann's) personal WhatsApp number. We will initiate strict action against that official," Kejriwal said during an online briefing.

The AAP chief recalled he had done something similar in his first stint in Delhi that lasted 49 days. "When I had formed the government for the first time, I had also issued a WhatsApp number and during those 49 days, we took action against 30-32 officials by sending them to jail. Corruption was eradicated in Delhi and the phone became the biggest weapon of empowerment of the public," he said.

Kejriwal claimed that the prime minister later issued an order and took away the Anti-Corruption Branch from the AAP dispensation. "It's been 75 years since we gained independence but we still have to pay bribes. All parties have indulged in corruption," he said.