STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Uttar Pradesh poll results show people voted for nationalism, development: Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath played holi with full enthusiasm with colour and flower petals amidst slogans of 'Yogi Yogi' and 'Jai Shri Ram'.

Published: 19th March 2022 05:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th March 2022 05:38 PM   |  A+A-

Uttar Pradesh CM-designate Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh CM-designate Yogi Adityanath (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

GORAKHPUR: Uttar Pradesh caretaker Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday participated in the traditional Bhagwan Narsingh Shobhayatra at Ghantaghar here, and said that people have chosen nationalism, good governance and development in the recently-concluded Assembly elections.

After performing the ‘aarti', Adityanath played holi with full enthusiasm with colour and flower petals amidst slogans of 'Yogi Yogi' and 'Jai Shri Ram'.

"This is the first time after Independence that the people gave victory to the BJP in all the nine Assembly seats in Gorakhpur and also in 27 out of 28 seats in the division. The festival gives us the message that we emerge victorious if we collectively face the challenges. You all became winners under the guidance of Prime Minister Modi in the highly challenging elections. People chose nationalism, good governance and development," he said addressing the crowd.

“In the society where Holika and Hirankashyap are present (in any form), Bhakt Prahlad and Bhagwan Narsingh are also present in the form of victory of good over evil. The festival of colour is the symbol of unity and inspires us to move on the path of righteousness," he said.

According to Hindu mythology, Hirankashyap, a tyrant, was killed by Narsingh, an incarnation of Lord Vishnu.

Describing the efforts of the Centre and the Uttar Pradesh government to fight hunger and malnutrition during the COVID-19 pandemic, Adityanath said, "The double-engine government has not done any charity, but only discharged its responsibility by giving free ration to 80 crore people in the country and 15 crore people in the state. The government not only saved people's lives but also their livelihoods."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Yogi Adityanath Uttar Pradesh Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections Uttar Pradesh polls Uttar Pradesh Elections Uttar Pradesh polls 2022 Uttar Pradesh elections 2022 Uttar Pradesh assembly polls
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AFP)
COVID-19: Kerala revokes special leaves to employees
Poster of the film 'The Kashmir Files'. (Photo | Vivek Agnihotri Twitter)
MP IAS officer tweets about The Kashmir Files; BJP demands action against him
Deer dies of anthrax on IIT-Madras campus, outbreak suspected
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Scrap arrivals surge as gold crosses Rs 50,000-mark to 18-month high

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp