STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

BJP delaying government formation in four states due to infighting: AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal

The Delhi Chief Minister also wondered what would the BJP governments in the four states do when the party cannot form the government there after so many days.

Published: 20th March 2022 01:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th March 2022 01:23 PM   |  A+A-

AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)

AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Friday claimed that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) despite winning four states in the recently concluded Assembly elections is not able to form the governments due to infighting within the party.

"The BJP which has won in four states, but is not able to form governments till now due to infighting within the party," said Kejriwal while addressing Punjab AAP MLAs through video conference on Sunday. Kejriwal said that the AAP MLAs immediately took oath in Punjab Assembly and the government was also formed without wasting time. "The government has begun working in Punjab," said Kejriwal.

The Delhi Chief Minister also wondered what would the BJP governments in the four states do when the party cannot form the government there after so many days. Kejriwal claimed that the BJP continues to be busy dealing with infighting in the party ranks in the four states.

He further lauded the work of Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann. "I'm very proud of Bhagwant Mann's work in just three days," said Kejriwal. "The whole country is talking about Bhagwant Mann and his works. Compensation for crops damaged in October has been released and farmers will get cheques in the coming days. You have done good work within three days of forming the government," said Kejriwal.

The meeting of the AAP MLAs was held in Mohali and Kejriwal joined it via video conferencing from Delhi. The BJP registered a win in four of the five states barring Punjab that went to Assembly polls in February-March, the result of which came on March 10.

In Uttar Pradesh, the BJP and its allies won 255 seats out of 403 assembly constituencies. In Uttarakhand, the party secured 47 seats out of 70 seats. In Goa, the BJP won 20 seats, out of 40, and got the support of independent candidates while in Manipur, the ruling BJP coalition bagged 31 seats out of 60 seats.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Arvind Kejriwal Delhi AAP BJP BJP government formation
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AFP)
COVID-19: Kerala revokes special leaves to employees
Poster of the film 'The Kashmir Files'. (Photo | Vivek Agnihotri Twitter)
MP IAS officer tweets about The Kashmir Files; BJP demands action against him
Deer dies of anthrax on IIT-Madras campus, outbreak suspected
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Scrap arrivals surge as gold crosses Rs 50,000-mark to 18-month high

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp