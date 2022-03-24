STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Congress will die, not tolerate 'atrocities' on the nation: Rajasthan minister

Khachariyawas participated in a protest organized by the Congress' Jaipur unit at collectorate circle at Jaipur where he reached in a horse cart with his supporters.

Published: 24th March 2022 12:56 PM

Congress Flag

Congress flag. (File photo)

By PTI

JAIPUR: Protesting against the central government over rising inflation, Rajasthan's food and civil supplies minister Pratap Singh Khachariyawas on Thursday said that Congress would die but not tolerate "atrocities" on the country.

He said that the BJP has won assembly elections in four states by "telling lies and misleading people" and after the results are over, prices of fuel and gas have started rising.

Khachariyawas participated in a protest organized by the Congress' Jaipur unit at collectorate circle here where he reached in a horse cart with his supporters.

"If inflation continues to rise like this, people will stop using motorcycles and cars," he told reporters.

"BJP won elections by diverting public attention from the real issues. Their leaders spoke lies and misled people. They do politics of lies and deceit and have betrayed the nation. After the elections, the government has started increasing fuel and gas prices. Congress would die but will not tolerate atrocities on the country," he said.

The minister said that the BJP targets Gandhi family, chief minister Ashok Gehlot but it backstabs people by increasing fuel and gas prices.

"Modi government has broken all records of inflation. Their only work is to divide people in the name of religion. They can get votes by doing "Hindu-Muslim' but they cannot provide employment and food," he said.

