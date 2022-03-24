Mayawati's BSP has become BJP's 'B' team: Rajasthan minister

By PTI

JAIPUR: The BSP has become the 'B' team of the BJP, Rajasthan Minister Govind Ram Meghwal said on Thursday, hitting out at Mayawati for demanding President's rule in the state alleging that the Congress government had failed in protecting Dalits and adivasis.

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati had also cited various cases of atrocities against Dalits and adivasis in Rajasthan to buttress her point.

"I have seen the Mayawati's statement. She has become a 'B' team of the BJP. Dalits are disillusioned with Mayawati and she had a major role in the tremendous victory of the BJP in Uttar Pradesh," Meghwal told reporters here.

The BJP, which won 255 seats in the polls to the 403-member Uttar Pradesh assembly to storm back to power, is in opposition in Rajasthan.

Talking about the case of a Dalit man's murder in Rajasthan's Pali district a few days back, the state disaster management and relief minister said that the incident has hurt not only the Dalit community but all those who want social justice and rule of law.

Meghwal said he visited the house of the victim (Jitendra Meghwal), consoled family members and got them a financial compensation of Rs 5 lakh by the state government.

The minister said the perpetrators have been arrested.

Jitendra Meghwal was killed on March 15 in Pali district over old enmity, police had said.