STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Mayawati's BSP has become BJP's 'B' team: Rajasthan minister

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati had also cited various cases of atrocities against Dalits and adivasis in Rajasthan to buttress her point.

Published: 24th March 2022 01:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th March 2022 01:12 PM   |  A+A-

BSP supremo Mayawati. (File photo| PTI)

BSP supremo Mayawati. (File photo| PTI)

By PTI

JAIPUR: The BSP has become the 'B' team of the BJP, Rajasthan Minister Govind Ram Meghwal said on Thursday, hitting out at Mayawati for demanding President's rule in the state alleging that the Congress government had failed in protecting Dalits and adivasis.

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati had also cited various cases of atrocities against Dalits and adivasis in Rajasthan to buttress her point.

"I have seen the Mayawati's statement. She has become a 'B' team of the BJP. Dalits are disillusioned with Mayawati and she had a major role in the tremendous victory of the BJP in Uttar Pradesh," Meghwal told reporters here.

The BJP, which won 255 seats in the polls to the 403-member Uttar Pradesh assembly to storm back to power, is in opposition in Rajasthan.

Talking about the case of a Dalit man's murder in Rajasthan's Pali district a few days back, the state disaster management and relief minister said that the incident has hurt not only the Dalit community but all those who want social justice and rule of law.

Meghwal said he visited the house of the victim (Jitendra Meghwal), consoled family members and got them a financial compensation of Rs 5 lakh by the state government.

The minister said the perpetrators have been arrested.

Jitendra Meghwal was killed on March 15 in Pali district over old enmity, police had said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mayawati Govind Ram Meghwal BJP Congress BSP
India Matters
Madras High Court (File photo)
God alone is VIP: Madras HC on misuse of temple entry pass
Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni (R) passed on the captaincy baton to all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja. (File photo| AFP)
IPL 2022: MS Dhoni steps down as CSK captain, hands over reins to Ravindra Jadeja
Supreme Court (File Photo)
A Kashmiri Pandits group moves SC seeking probe into 1990 killings
Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami (File photo | PTI)
In first cabinet meeting, Uttarakhand CM approves committee to implement uniform civil code

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp