Patna Diary

Ramashankar By

Express News Service

Back in a big way: CM inaugurates Bihar Diwas

The three-day celebrations of Bihar Diwas, which kicks off on March 22 every year, began across the state on Tuesday. This year’s function is based on the theme of ‘Jal-Jivan-Hariyali’, an ambitious project of the state for which a provision of Rs 24,524 crore has been made in the state’s budget for the 2022-23 fiscal. The main function is being held at the historic Gandhi Maidan, which was inaugurated by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. Highlighting the achievements of the NDA government, the CM said the state has progressed leaps and bounds during his 16-year tenure. Bihar Diwas is back in a big way, after just symbolic celebrations in the last two years.

Centre allocates funds for computerising panchayats

Computerisation of gram panchayats in Bihar is on the cards. A sum of Rs 5,674 crore had been released to the state for providing basic services and infrastructural facilities to gram panchayats under the 14th Finance Commission. In addition, a proposal to equip 531 gram panchayats with computers has also been approved by the Union Ministry of Panchayati Raj as part of its Rashtriya Gram Swaraj Abhiyan. A total of 547 gram panchayats in Bihar have not been computerised as yet, said Union Minister of State for Panchayati Raj Kapil Moreshwar Patil in a written reply in the Lok Sabha. He, however, clarified that no timeline can be framed for the saturation of computerisation in the gram panchayats. The grants released under 15th Finance Commission can also be utilised for the purpose.

Kathak festival line-up sees over dozen artists

Bihar got a fair share of representation at the Delhi Kathak Mahotsav, a festival of diverse expressions in Kathak, which was held in the national capital recently. More than a dozen Kathak artists of Bihar, including Dr Rama Das (in pic), Shruti Sinha, Sanjeev Parihast and Vijay Kumar among others were invited to the event hosted by the Kathak Kendra, New Delhi in collaboration with the Sangeet Natak Akademi and the Union Ministry of Art and Culture. Dr Rama Das, who performed at the event on March 11, said this time Bihar was given its due – with many artists from the state invited to the event.

MP raises air travel woes of Gopalganj in Lok Sabha

Hopes have been rekindled of air travel facilities in Gopalganj and neighbouring districts after JDU MP from Gopalganj Santosh Kumar Suman submitted a question related to begin air flight operations from the Sabeya airport during the budget session of the Lok Sabha recently. He pleaded for providing air facilities to the people of the area from the Sabeya airport on ‘demand for grant’ basis. The airport has its 338.66 acres of land. However, 1,011 people have encroached the land of the airport as per a report released by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs. Non-resident workers hailing from Gopalganj, Siwan and Saran districts work abroad – especially in the Gulf.

