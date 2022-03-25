STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
BJP can't suppress Maharashtra's voice by misusing central agencies: Sanjay Raut

Raut, who was on a three-day visit to Nagpur, said the Vidarbha region was firmly behind the Shiv Sena.

Published: 25th March 2022

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NAGPUR: The BJP can not suppress the voice of Maharashtra by misusing central agencies, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut said here on Thursday.

"The way the Union government and BJP are trying to suppress our voice is an insult to Maharashtra's self-respect," he told reporters here.

Raut, who was on a three-day visit to Nagpur, said the Vidarbha region was firmly behind the Shiv Sena.

"It is true that it was neglected a little in the past. But Shiv Sena will fight with all might the Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC), Mumbai Municipal Corporation and Thane Municipal Corporation elections, and this time we will dominate NMC elections too," he said.

