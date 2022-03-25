STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Ex-MLAs to get pension for one term only: Punjab CM

The CM said money saved from it will be spent on the welfare of people.

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Friday said former MLAs will now get pension for only one term, doing away with the practice of drawing the benefit for each term served by them.

"Ex-MLAs in Punjab, even if they have won twice, five times or ten times, they will now get pension for one term only," said Mann in a video message while adding that several MPs are also getting pension for remaining MLAs earlier.

The CM said money saved from it will be spent on the welfare of people. "Our political leaders, including MLAs, seek votes from you with folded hands by saying that give us a chance to serve you," Mann said addressing people.

But you will be surprised to know that several MLAs who won thrice, four times or five times and then after losing the elections or after not getting tickets for contesting the polls, get lakhs of rupees in pension per month, Mann said.

"Somebody gets Rs 3.50 lakh and somebody gets Rs 4.50 lakh and somebody gets Rs 5.25 lakh as pension. It puts a financial burden of crores of rupees on the exchequer," Mann said. A reduction will also be made in their family pensions as well, Mann stated.

Mann said he has given necessary directions to the officers concerned in this regard. An MLA gets a pension of Rs 75,000 per month for one term. Thereafter, an additional 66 per cent of the pension amount is given for each subsequent term.

A few days ago, SAD patriarch Parkash Singh Badal, who is 11-time legislator, had said he will not accept pension as an ex-MLA.

The nonagenarian had asked the Punjab government and the Vidhan Sabha speaker to divert his pension to some social work, "preferably to help some needy girl students in their education".

