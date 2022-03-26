STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Development works will be carried out without bringing in politics: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari

The Union transport minister said he considers himself an 'ambassador of Maharashtra' and feels that the state should emerge on top in the country.

Published: 26th March 2022 03:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th March 2022 03:12 PM   |  A+A-

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari (Photo| PTI)

By PTI

PUNE: Senior BJP leader and Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Saturday said that development works, be it in Maharashtra or India, will be carried out without bringing in any kind of politics.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony of two National Highway projects in Sangli, the Union transport minister said he considers himself an "ambassador of Maharashtra" and feels that the state should emerge on top in the country.

"In the last seven years of my tenure, I got an opportunity to execute development works worth Rs 5 lakh crore in Maharashtra. I was in port, shipping, water resources, MSME and road transport (as a minister), but I always considered myself an ambassador of Maharashtra and feel that the land of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj should prosper and flourish," Gadkari said.

If any state should emerge as number one, it should be Maharashtra, he said. The minister further said that development works will be carried out without bringing in any politics and assured that the demands put forth before him will be fulfilled.

"We are going ahead with an attitude that as far as development works are concerned, be it of anybody, if it is related to the development of Maharashtra or country, it will be carried out without bringing in any politics," Gadkari said.

As a minister for ropeways and cable cars, he appealed that proposals be sent for alternate modes of transport, especially for tourism purposes. State Water Resources Minister Jayant Patil, BJP MP from Sangli Sanjay Patil and others were also present at the inauguration of Rs 2,344 crore highway projects.

