Srinagar Diary

Fayaz Wani By

Express News Service

Craft mela showcases Kashmir handicrafts

The tourist resort of Pahalgam in south Kashmir is hosting a craft fair showcasing the exquisite art and craft of the Valley. The exhibition is jointly organised by the Development Commissioner (Handlooms) and the Directorate of Handicrafts & Handlooms Kashmir. The 14-day exhibition will showcase the finest crafts from Kashmir including Pashmina and Kani. The exhibition will give artisans a suitable marketing platform to sell their products directly to the buyers and give tourists visiting Pahalgam an opportunity to get a glimpse of the rich art and crafts of Kashmir. The attraction of the fair is the live demonstration of various crafts.

Goitre survey among children in four districts

The Department of Community Medicine (SPM) of Government Medical College (GMC) Srinagar is conducting an iodine deficiency disorders (goitre) survey among children in the age group of 6-12 years in government and private schools and out-of-school children in four districts of Kashmir. The survey is being conducted in Bandipora, Ganderbal, Kupwara and Shopian districts. The teams from Community Medicine department of GMC Srinagar shall be visiting 30 clusters, each covering 90 boys and girls in pre-puberty age groups, covering 2,700 children per district. A total of 10,800 children will be enrolled in the study in four districts in Kashmir. Every child enrolled in the study would be examined for any goitre that is enlargement of thyroid gland in the neck as per classification by the WHO.

5.9K houses in Srinagar get smart power meters

In a first, about 5,900 households of Srinagar have been connected with smart electricity meters. According to officials, feeders Peerbagh 02, Rawalpora F-05 and Rawalpora F-04 in Srinagar will now get 24x7 power supply as these areas have been equipped with smart meters. Earlier, 6,603 households in Jammu had been fitted with smart meters. The Power Development Department plans to install three lakh smart meters each in Srinagar and Jammu cities this year. Officials said installation of smart meters would prevent power theft and also help the government provide round-the-clock electricity to customers.

Equipment worth Rs 14.5 cr provided to firemen

Latest fire tenders and fire rescue equipment worth Rs 14.50 crore have been provided to the Fire and Emergency Services Department under the World Bank-funded Jhelum Tawi Flood Recovery Project. The equipment would help the department to revamp its fleet of fire tenders and strengthen its capacity to undertake rescue works. Equipment like multipurpose fire tenders, quick response vehicles, hydraulic spreader tools, fire entry suits, fire proximity suits and breathing apparatus sets have been provided to firemen. The multipurpose fire tenders have a water carrying capacity of 5,000 litres and can also be loaded with 500 litres of foam.

Fayaz wani

Our correspondent in Jammu and Kashmir fayazwani123@gmail.com