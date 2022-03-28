Bharat Bandh 'total' in opposition-ruled states; Kerala HC says strikes by govt employees 'illegal'

By Online Desk

CHENNAI: The two-day nationwide strike called by central trade unions to protest the anti-people policies of the Centre hit normal life in most opposition-ruled states while the strike evoked partial or no response in other parts of the country.

The joint forum of central trade unions said that the strike was total in states including Tamil Nadu, Odisha, Haryana, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. In the BJP-ruled Karnataka, it was reportedly business as usual. In Tripura also, the bandh evoked no response.

According to reports, essential services including banking and transport were hit in several states. In the national capital, Delhi, the bandh was stated to be total.

In West Bengal, two left front workers were reportedly injured when they tried to stop a moving train in Howrah. The incident occurred at Kulgachhia station in the South Eastern Division of Howrah. Protesters blocked roads and rail in Kolkata and other parts of Bengal.

The MPs of the left parties and the DMK staged a protest on the parliament premises.

CPI MP Binoy Viswam and CPI (M) MP Bikashranjan Bhattacharyya moved the motion for suspension of business in Rajya Sabha under Rule 267 to discuss the issue of the nationwide strike.

In Kerala, the High Court declared the participation of government servants in the ongoing strike as "illegal."

A Division Bench of Chief Justice S Manikumar and Justice Shaji P Chaly directed the state government to issue directions prohibiting the government servants from participating in the strike.

Meanwhile, a large section of coal workers across India has joined the strike which is likely to affect the production and despatches of the dry fuel, HMS-affiliated Hind Khadan Mazdoor Federation said on Monday.

Coal workers who have joined the nationwide strike have responded well and their active participation shows their dissatisfaction against the policy of the Centre aiming to destroy the existence of state-owned CIL and the coal industry as a whole, Hind Khadan Mazdoor Federation said.

The production of coal and despatches are also likely to be affected due to the protest, Nathulal Pandey, President of HMS-affiliated Hind Khadan Mazdoor Federation told PTI.

"As per the information received, the workers have participated in the strike all over India with great enthusiasm showing their unity, strength and determination to oppose the anti-labour, anti-people policies of the central government.

The Centre has decided to sell 160 running mines for a nominal amount of Rs 28,747 crore to private companies under the National Monetization Pipeline, he said.

"Earlier continuous strike/ protest of the coal workers compelled the Centre to slow down their policy of privatisation of coal mines.

Unions, as well as workers, want to withdraw the unpopular 4 Labour Codes amalgamating 29 existing labour laws," he said.

All the four central trade unions at Western Coalfields Ltd (WCL)have participated in the strike.

The production of Northern Coalfields Limited (NCL) is affected due to the strike.

In South Eastern Coalfields Ltd (SECL), workers in all 13 areas, except two, have gone on strike.

Production and despatch of coal are paralysed, he said.

CITU general secretary Tapan Sen said that the strike by the coal workers has been above 60 per cent till now and added that some collieries are completely closed.

(With inputs from PTI)