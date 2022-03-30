STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
PM's daily to-do list includes raising fuel prices: Rahul Gandhi

Gandhi used the hashtag "RozSubahKiBaat" with his tweet attacking the prime minister on a range of issues.

Published: 30th March 2022 01:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th March 2022 02:40 PM   |  A+A-

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (File photo| AP)

By PTI

NW DELHI: Taking a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday said his daily to-do list includes raising petrol, diesel and gas prices, making farmers more helpless and showing "hollow dreams" of employment to the youth.

"Prime Minister's daily to-do list - how much increase in petrol, diesel and gas rates, how to stop discussion on people's expenses, how to show hollow dreams of employment to the youth, which public sector company to sell and how to make farmers more helpless," the former Congress president said in a tweet in Hindi.

On Wednesday, petrol and diesel prices were hiked by 80 paise a litre each, taking the total increase in rates in the last nine days to Rs 5.60 per litre.

