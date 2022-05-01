STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Government making efforts to minimize impact of power crisis: Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot

Ashok Gehlot said that the Rajasthan government is making all efforts to minimize the impact of power crisis so that people do not have to suffer a lot.

Published: 01st May 2022 08:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st May 2022 08:12 PM   |  A+A-

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

JAIPUR: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Sunday said that the state government is making all efforts to minimize the impact of power crisis so that people do not have to suffer a lot.

He said that 16 states are facing power crisis in the country.

"The power crisis is in 16 states simultaneously due to shortage of coal and every state must be trying its own way to minimize it. I have taken two meetings that how we can minimize the power crisis. People's cooperation has also been sought that how can they also save electricity," he told reporters here.

"We are taking steps that we can take. There is a crisis of water too because the heat is very severe," he said.

Gehlot said the government is worried about the heat situation.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ashok Gehlot Rajasthan CM Rajasthan Rajasthan Power Crisis
India Matters
Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
Nobody can be forced to undergo COVID-19 vaccinations: Supreme court
Image used for representation.
Dalit family stopped from using crematorium's platform for last rites of kin in MP; 3 held
(Photo | PTI)
Morale low as stagnation high across BSF ranks
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
RTC driver asked to produce selfie with relative’s body to avail leave

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp