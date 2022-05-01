STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Stadium to be built in Neeraj Chopra's native village: Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar

Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday announced that a stadium will be built in Olympic gold-medallist Neeraj Chopra's native village in Panipat.

Published: 01st May 2022 11:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st May 2022 11:44 PM   |  A+A-

Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar

Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday announced that a stadium will be built in Olympic gold-medallist Neeraj Chopra's native village in Panipat.

Making the announcement after inaugurating a cooperative sugar mill in Panipat, the chief minister said Neeraj Chopra, who belongs to Haryana, has made the country and the state proud by winning an Olympic gold medal last year.

"A stadium would be built in Neeraj Chopra's village for Rs 10 crore," he announced.

Javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra's native village Khandra is in Panipat.

Last year, Chopra became the first Indian to win a gold medal in Olympic track and field.

Khattar said that Haryana has become a sports hub and players from the state have brought laurels at various national and international level sporting events.

Haryana is also giving the highest prize money to its players, he said.

Khattar also said the Khelo India Youth Games-2021, which had to be postponed multiple times due to the COVID-19 pandemic, will be organised in the state from June 4 to June 13.

Addressing a gathering after inaugurating the sugar mill, Khattar said Haryana's biggest sugar mill has been made functional and farmers will not have to transport sugarcane to neighbouring states.

Ensuring the well-being of each farmer is the utmost priority of the state government, the chief minister said.

Haryana is the only state to procure 14 crops at minimum support price and is paying the highest procurement rate of sugarcane in the country, he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Manohar Lal Khattar Haryana CM Haryana Neeraj Chopra
India Matters
Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
Nobody can be forced to undergo COVID-19 vaccinations: Supreme court
Image used for representation.
Dalit family stopped from using crematorium's platform for last rites of kin in MP; 3 held
(Photo | PTI)
Morale low as stagnation high across BSF ranks
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
RTC driver asked to produce selfie with relative’s body to avail leave

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp