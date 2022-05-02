STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

AAP expels leader over 'pro-Khalistan' tweets

The move came after the ruling BJP on Sunday accused Bedi of openly supporting Khalistan, alleging that he had put out a series of tweets in its support some years ago.

Published: 02nd May 2022 07:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd May 2022 07:34 PM   |  A+A-

Twitter, Tweet

Twitter logo (Photo | AP)

By PTI

SHIMLA: The Aam Aadmi Party has expelled its Himachal Pradesh social media incharge Harpreet Singh Bedi over his alleged "pro-Khalistan" tweets.

The move came after the ruling BJP on Sunday accused Bedi of openly supporting Khalistan, alleging that he had put out a series of tweets in its support some years ago.

In a tweet, the state unit of AAP said, "Views expressed by Harpreet Singh Bedi in his tweets are against Aam Aadmi Party's ideology & do not represent the opinion of the party in any way."

"The party hereby expels him (Harpreet Singh Bedi) from all posts with immediate effect."

In another tweet, it said, "AAP firmly believes in the unity & integrity of our great nation & would never tolerate anyone writing anything against our county."

Bedi had in 2012 and 2020 posted a series of anti-India and pro-Khalistan tweets, demanded new currency for the separatist group, and posted a dollar that depicted the "Republic of Khalistan" with a photo of the group's leader, BJP state general secretary Trilok Jamwal had told the media.

Referring to another alleged tweet by Bedi, Jamwal had said he had mentioned that Sikhs could demand Khalistan as per the Constitution.

Bedi's tweets clearly indicated that AAP's national convener Arvind Kejriwal was associated with Khalistanis and that the separatist group had been funding his party, the BJP leader had alleged.

Jamwal had claimed that after he raised the issue, Bedi had deleted his Twitter account but said he had screenshots of those tweets.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
AAP Himachal Pradesh Harpreet Singh Bedi pro-Khalistan BJP
India Matters
Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
Nobody can be forced to undergo COVID-19 vaccinations: Supreme court
Image used for representation.
Dalit family stopped from using crematorium's platform for last rites of kin in MP; 3 held
(Photo | PTI)
Morale low as stagnation high across BSF ranks
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
RTC driver asked to produce selfie with relative’s body to avail leave

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp