Action sought against Sidhu for anti-party works

Harpreet Bajwa By

Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: More trouble seems to be in store for former Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu as state Congress in-charge Harish Chaudhary has written to party president Sonia Gandhi seeking disciplinary action against the cricketer-turned-politician for “anti-party activities”. It is learnt that the disciplinary committee of the party is expected to take a call on the complaint in the coming days.

Chaudhary wrote to Sonia on April 23 based on the recommendation of newly appointed Punjab Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring, who had warned dissident leaders of strict action. In his letter Chaudhary wrote: “PCC president Raja Warring has forwarded me a note regarding the activities of former PCC president Navjot Singh Sidhu. Having been the in-charge of party’s affairs in Punjab from November 2021, it has also been my observation that Sidhu continuously criticised the functioning of the Congress government in the state. As the party was fighting elections, it was inappropriate for Sidhu to set such a precedent.”

Chaudhary also brought to notice the behaviour of Sidhu when Warring took charge. “His actions during the assumption of charge by Raja Warring are also inexcusable. Sidhu simply met and wished the new PCC president and hurriedly left the venue, whereas the entire state leadership attended the function and presented a united face,” he said.Stating that Sidhu is trying to portray himself above the party, Chaudhary wrote “it is therefore recommended that explanation must be sought from Sidhu as to why disciplinary proceedings should not be initiated against him.”

Confirming with this newspaper he has written to Sonia, Chaudhary said, “Some time back he had shared stage with former MLA Surjit Singh Dhiman who was expelled from the party. Also, he has being holding parallel meetings with party leaders.”Meanwhile, unmoved by senior leaders mounting criticism on him, Sidhu on Monday lauded strategist Prashant Kishor over latter’s plan to form a new political outfit.