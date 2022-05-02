Ahmedabad Diary

Dilip Singh Kshatriya By

Express News Service

Who is stopping Hardik Patel’s saffron camp entry?

Recently, Congress working president and Patidar leader Hardik Patel changed his tone and tenor against his leadership, signalling that he would join the BJP. The misfortune of Congress is that from the ward level, the state leaders are threatening to join the BJP. Interestingly, there exists another group in the party which firmly believes against Hardik joining BJP. According to sources, former CM Anandiben Patel and her camp is strongly irked with Hardik’s entry into the BJP. Now, if Hardik has to join BJP he has to line up with Narendra Modi. Back in 2016, the Patidar agitation spearheaded by Hardik had unsettled affairs of the then Anandiben Patel government – eventually leading to her resignation.

Defectors insecure as BJP mulls ‘no-repeat’ theory

Lobbying by leaders vying for candidature for the Assembly elections of the BJP has begun in full swing. However, Congress defectors to the BJP are in a catch-22 situation for it’s very difficult to get a BJP ticket because of the party’s plan for a ‘no-repeat theory’. If this happens then many veteran leaders of BJP will have to take a step back. According to the source, the tickets of more than 100 leaders who are currently BJP MLAs will be cut. If this happens then their political career is doomed. With less chances of repatriation of such leaders, may are also considering joining the Aam Aadmi Party if the grand old party refuses to welcome them back.

Cong’s Ashwin Kotwal likely to join BJP

Gujarat Congress is in for another setback in the run up to the Assembly polls. According to sources, Khedbrahma’s Congress MLA Ashwin Kotwal will leave the party and join the BJP on May 3. Tribal leader Ashwin Kotwal has been an MLA for 3 consecutive terms. If Ashwin Kotwal leaves Congress, the party could suffer huge losses in the tribal belt. However, he has been upset with the Congress ever since tribal leader Sukhram Rathwa was elevated as opposition leader. Earlier, Ashwin Kotwal had met Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel. Kotwal was absent from Congress’ Adivasi Satyagraha programme despite being a tribal leader. He was also inactive in assembly sessions.

