Modification of COVID vaccination policy: Supreme Court asks petitioner to approach Ministry of Health

Published: 02nd May 2022 07:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd May 2022 07:32 PM   |  A+A-

Supreme Court

Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court Monday asked a petitioner, seeking a modification of the COVID-19 vaccination policy to allow voluntary revaccination of persons who have received the Sputnik-V vaccine, to move a representation before the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

A bench of Justices D Y Chandrachud and Surya Kant said the plea has been filed under Article 32 without a demand for justice being made before the competent authority.

"The safety and efficacy of the measure require a careful and calibrated scientific assessment. Hence, the petitioner is permitted to highlight the hardship which is being faced by him and perhaps, by similarly placed other individuals, by moving a representation before the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

"The petitioner is granted liberty to do so. The MOH&FW is requested to consider it appropriately bearing in mind all relevant aspects with reasonable expedition," the bench said.

The top court was hearing a plea filed by one Tarun Mehta who had invoked the jurisdiction of the apex court under Article 32 of the Constitution seeking a modification of the COVID-19 vaccination policy.

The petitioner stated that he was vaccinated with the Sputnik-V vaccine, but, since it has not been approved by the World Health Organisation, he is unable to travel abroad.

The petitioner sought a modification of the policy to allow voluntary revaccination of persons who have received the Sputnik-V vaccine and are desirous of travelling abroad.

