Take action against Navjot Sidhu for anti-party activities: Punjab Congress in-charge to Sonia

Harpreet Bajwa By

Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: Former Punjab Congress President Navjot Singh Sidhu is in trouble as Punjab Congress in-charge Harish Chaudhary has written to Congress President Sonia Gandhi to take disciplinary action against him for anti-party activities. Sidhu had earlier met political strategist Prashant Kishor and lauded his announcement of forming a new political outfit.

Acting on the recommendation of Punjab Congress President Amarinder Singh Raja Warring, Chaudhary wrote to party president Sonia Gandhi on April 23, saying, "Raja Warring PCC President has forwarded a note regarding the activities of former president PCC Navjot Singh Sidhu. Having been in charge of the party’s affairs in Punjab from November until now, it has also been my observation that Sidhu continuously criticised the functioning of the Congress government terming it corrupt and hand in glove with the Shiromani Akali Dal. As the party was fighting the elections, it was inappropriate for Sidhu to set such a precedent. In spite of my repeated advice to Sidhu to avoid such activities, he continued to speak against the government relentlessly."

"I am forwarding Raja Warring's detailed note regarding Sidhu’s current activities along with this letter. His actions today at the assumption of office ceremony of Raja Warring are also inexcusable. Sidhu simply met and wished the incumbent PCC president and hurriedly left the venue, whereas the entire state leadership attended the function and presented a united face to Congress party workers," the letter states.

The letter further reads, "Sidhu cannot be allowed to potray himself above the party and to set an example for others to breach the party discipline. It is therefore recommended that an explanation must be sought from Sidhu as to why disciplinary proceedings should not be initiated against him."

It is learnt that the disciplinary committee of the party is expected to take a call on the complaint in the coming days.

Confirming that he has written a letter to Sonia Gandhi in this regard, Chaudhary told The New Indian Express, "Yes I have written a letter in this regard to the party president. Sidhu has been indulging in anti-party activities as some time back he had shared the stage with former MLA Surjit Singh Dhiman who was expelled from the party and also he has being holding parallel meetings with party leaders so I have recommended disciplinary action against him."

The letter written by Raja Warring to Harish Chaudhary states, "Former PCC President Navjot Singh Sidhu has initiated a parallel campaign across the state for the past one month. Although, it is perfectly fine for him to travel across the state and meet Congress leaders, he is however conducting meetings with leaders who have been expelled from the party. This raises serious concerns about maintaining discipline in the party. He has held meetings in Batala with Ashwani Sekri, in Amritsar North with Sunil Datti, in Jandiala with Sukhwinder Singh Danny and in Bathinda with Harwinder Singh Laddi. In all these meetings, leaders such as Surjit Singh Dhiman, Kewal Singh Dhillon, Najar Singh Mansahia who were expelled from the party for indiscipline accompanied him. These leaders also went along with him to the Punjab governor for submitting a memorandum against the Punjab government."

"All these activities are against the party guidelines and not in the interest of the party. He must be asked to follow the party guidelines and immediately suspend these activities or else disciplinary proceedings against Sidhu should be immediately initiated to ensure that discipline in the party is maintained," reads the letter.

Reacting to Kishor's tweet where he made the announcement, Sidhu wrote, "The first blow is half the battle, my friend… A good beginning always makes a good ending… Best always in your sincere efforts to honor the spirit of our Constitution… ‘The power of people must return to the people’, manifold…."