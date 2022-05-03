STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Power on, disharmony off during Eid: Yogi

Meanwhile, security arrangements have also been beefed up across the state.

Published: 03rd May 2022 03:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd May 2022 07:32 AM   |  A+A-

RAF personnel conduct a route march a day before Eid, in Meerut on Monday | PTI

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW: While the Muslim community is upbeat about the Eid festivities on Tuesday after a gap of two years that saw no celebration due to the pandemic, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has issued directives to the power department to ensure uninterrupted supply during the festival.

The CM also cautioned the law enforcement authorities against any mischief and communal disturbance as the festival was coinciding with Akshay Tritiya and Parashu Ram Jayanti.  “Make all the arrangements keeping the local needs in view and ensure that all the festivals are celebrated with peace and communal amity,” said the CM while presiding over a high-level meeting of senior officials here on Monday.

Adityanath also directed the authorities concerned to be in touch with various religious leaders to ensure that all functions are held at the fixed places and not on roads blocking the traffic.Meanwhile, security arrangements have also been beefed up across the state. UP additional director general of police (law and order) Prashant Kumar said that police were on high alert. 

“Any kind of disrespect to religious scriptures or books will not be tolerated. We are also keeping an eye on social media,” he said. He added that the district administrations would depute forces from Monday evening to avert any attempt to hamper peace.

