SC to examine whether pleas challenging validity of sedition law should be sent to larger bench

Prathma Sharma By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Thursday while granting more time to the central government to file a counter affidavit said it will examine whether pleas challenging the constitutional validity of the sedition law should be sent to a bench of seven judges.

The matter would now he heard on Tuesday.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta appearing for the central government said that the draft has been prepared but it needs to be discussed with the authorities.

“There are two reasons why we can’t file a reply. The draft reply is prepared by lawyers and needs approval from the competent authorities and fresh matters were filed later,” he said.

This question of reference arose when the top court asked senior advocate Kapil Sibal appearing for a few of the petitioners praying to reconsider the 1962 judgment in Kedar Nath Singh v State of Bihar where a five judge bench had upheld the section 124 (sedition) of the Indian Penal Code, 1860, while watering down some aspects of it.

The top court has asked the Centre to file its reply and both parties to file written responses on the question of reference to a larger bench.

Sibal said they are not fixating on that prayer and added that they will not be arguing whether the 1962 judgment needs to be overruled.

He submitted that the top court can individually deal with the law and decide whether it should stay or go as times have changed since it was delivered.

Attorney General of India KK Venugopal appeared in the case separately, as a notice was issued to him in his capacity as AG, and doesn’t represent the central government in the case.

The AG said the Kedar Nath judgement is the final word on the subject and added that he believes the matter need not be referred to a larger bench.

“Kedar Nath is a constitutional judgment, there’s no need to refer it to a larger bench. For me, Kedar Nath is the last word on the subject. It provides for the security of the state and the security of the people. In my respectful submission, Kedar Nath is certainly a valid judgment,” he said.

“Articles 14 and 19 will make no difference. A law which is fair and valid but is implemented in an unfair and abusive manner will not make it unconstitutional and similarly applying an unconstitutional law in a fair way does not make it constitutional. It has to be shown what is so abhorrent in the sedition law,” he added.

He said that the IPC provision needs to be retained and guidelines can be issued to prevent its misuse.

"...yesterday, somebody was detained under this Section just because they wanted to chant Hanuman Chalisa. So guidelines have to be there to prevent misuse," the AG said.

The top court is hearing several pleas challenging the sedition law.