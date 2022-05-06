Bhopal Diary

Anuraag Singh By

Express News Service

Goyal may renew his RS membership from MP

If the buzz in BJP circles is anything to go by, then union commerce minister and leader of the house in Rajya Sabha Piyush Goyal could be one of the BJP candidates for the biennial polls to upper house slated to be held in MP next month. Three seats will fall vacant after the expiry of tenure of three RS members from MP, including M J Akbar, Sampatiya Uike (BJP) and Vivek Tankha (Congress). Goyal (whose term in the upper house ends in July) is being seen as frontrunner for one of the seats, while an OBC face is also likely to be fielded by the BJP. As the numbers stand now in the Vidhan Sabha, BJP is set to win two seats and Congress one seat. Goyal is RS MP from Maharashtra.

BJP MLAs vie for work over cabinet berth

Amid strong speculation of a state cabinet reshuffle/expansion in coming weeks, some BJP MLAs in the race are not very keen at getting a cabinet berth. Two leaders from Malwa-Nimar region and one from Vindhya region (all multiple time legislators) were recently found discussing that they are not very keen at being inducted into the council of ministers. As per one of the legislators, “Just more than a year is a very short time to prove one’s real worth as minister. On the contrary, ministerial berth for just over a year will stress the expectations of the public. Instead of being made ministers, we should be left to focus on our constituencies and pending works to be taken up on priority.”

IAS official critical of K-Files backs RSS chief

IAS officer and novelist Niyaz Khan who had sparked controversy with tweets over The Kashmir Files movie, has now tweeted supporting RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat recent statement against communal violence. Khan, presently posted deputy secretary in the PWD department recently tweeted, “I agree with Mohan Bhagwat ji. Every word is true. India needs a strong united country not the divided one. We have already a great enemy China to fight against, then why we fighting with our own people. Only love, brotherhood and our unity can make India a strong nation. “Khan, earlier, had been served a show cause notice by the government over series of tweets against the Vivek Agnihotri directorial.