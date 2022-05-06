STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Bhopal Diary

Three seats will fall vacant after the expiry of tenure of three RS members from MP, including M J Akbar, Sampatiya Uike (BJP) and Vivek Tankha (Congress).

Published: 06th May 2022 07:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th May 2022 07:43 AM   |  A+A-

Piyush Goyal

By Anuraag Singh
Express News Service

Goyal may renew his RS membership from MP
If the buzz in BJP circles is anything to go by, then union commerce minister and leader of the house in Rajya Sabha Piyush Goyal could be one of the BJP candidates for the biennial polls to upper house slated to be held in MP next month. Three seats will fall vacant after the expiry of tenure of three RS members from MP, including M J Akbar, Sampatiya Uike (BJP) and Vivek Tankha (Congress). Goyal (whose term in the upper house ends in July) is being seen as frontrunner for one of the seats, while an OBC face is also likely to be fielded by the BJP. As the numbers stand now in the Vidhan Sabha, BJP is set to win two seats and Congress one seat. Goyal is RS MP from Maharashtra.

BJP MLAs vie for work over cabinet berth   
Amid strong speculation of a state cabinet reshuffle/expansion in coming weeks, some BJP MLAs in the race are not very keen at getting a cabinet berth. Two leaders from Malwa-Nimar region and one from Vindhya region (all multiple time legislators) were recently found discussing that they are not very keen at being inducted into the council of ministers. As per one of the legislators, “Just more than a year is a very short time to prove one’s real worth as minister. On the contrary, ministerial berth for just over a year will stress the expectations of the public. Instead of being made ministers, we should be left to focus on our constituencies and pending works to be taken up on priority.” 

IAS official critical of K-Files backs RSS chief
IAS officer and novelist Niyaz Khan who had sparked controversy with tweets over The Kashmir Files movie, has now tweeted supporting RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat recent statement against communal violence. Khan, presently posted deputy secretary in the PWD department recently tweeted, “I agree with Mohan Bhagwat ji. Every word is true. India needs a strong united country not the divided one. We have already a great enemy China to fight against, then why we fighting with our own people. Only love, brotherhood and our unity can make India a strong nation. “Khan, earlier, had been served a show cause notice by the government over series of tweets against the Vivek Agnihotri directorial.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bhopal Bhopal Diary
India Matters
Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu (Photo | PTI)
Sidhu preparing to get bowled out by Congress?
Indian Railways (Photo | PTI)
Indian Railways to build platform facilities for runaway kids
Pfizer (Photo | AP)
Tamil Nadu gets Pfizer’s biggest Asian drug hub
Chief Minister MK Stalin with Governor RN Ravi (File | EPS)
End to standoff? Guv Ravi forwards NEET Bill to Centre for President’s assent

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp