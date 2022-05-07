STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
BSF opens fire after picking up Pakistani drone movement along International Border in Jammu

The Border Security Force fired several rounds after picking up the movement of a Pakistani drone along the International Border.

Published: 07th May 2022 09:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th May 2022 10:07 PM   |  A+A-

Drone

For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

JAMMU: The Border Security Force (BSF) on Saturday fired several rounds after picking up the movement of a Pakistani drone along the International Border (IB) here, an official said.

The drone returned to the Pakistani side but a massive search operation was launched to ensure that there was no airdropping of the payload by the flying object, he said.

"A drone from the Pakistan side was observed coming towards the Indian side in the Arnia area at 7.25 pm with blinking light," Deputy Inspector General of BSF, Jammu Frontier, S P Sandhu said.

He said the alert BSF troops fired around eight rounds to shoot down the drone immediately after it crossed into the Indian side but it managed to fly back.

The whole area was cordoned off and a search operation is underway to ensure that there is no airdropping by the drone, Sandhu, who is also the Public Relations Officer of the BSF, said.

The drone activity from Pakistan was noticed three days after the BSF detected an underground cross-border tunnel in Chak Faquira area of Samba district.

