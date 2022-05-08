STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
PM Modi a follower of Adolf Hitler: Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut

"Hitler used to do a lot of events that's what Modi does. In fact, Modi follows Hitler. Look at social media. The way Hitler used to do events, Modi & his party do it similarly. I am not criticising."

Published: 08th May 2022 08:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th May 2022 08:17 PM   |  A+A-

PM Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Sunday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi is in "love" with Adolf Hitler who used to "do a lot of events", and follows the German dictator.

Taking a dig, Raut said that currently, if anyone praises Hitler it cannot be treated as sedition.

Speaking at a function of Shiv Sena, the party's chief spokesperson also said that Sena founder Bal Thackeray had also admired Hitler who was a popular leader.

"Hitler used to do a lot of events that's what Modi does. In fact, Modi follows Hitler. Look at social media. The way Hitler used to do events, Modi and his party do it similarly. I am not criticising him (Modi) though," Raut said.

He referred to Germany hosting the Summer Olympics in Berlin in 1936.

"Hitler was a popular leader who may have been defeated later. Balasaheb Thackeray (Shiv Sena founder) admired him. Even PM Modi is in love with him (Hitler). Currently, if anyone praises Hitler, it cannot be treated as sedition," he said.

Notably, the Shiv Sena-led MVA government is facing flak for booking lawmaker couple Navneet Rana (Amravati MP) and her MLA husband Ravi Rana on the charge of sedition amid a row over the recitation of 'Hanuman Chalisa' in Mumbai.

PM Modi Sanjay Raut Shiv Sena BJP
