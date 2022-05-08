STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

PM Modi introduced new political culture in country: Union Minister Jitendra Singh

Singh, Minister of State for Personnel and BJP national executive member, addressed a meeting of party workers.

Published: 08th May 2022 06:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th May 2022 06:14 PM   |  A+A-

Union Minister Jitendra Singh (Photo | PTI)

Union Minister Jitendra Singh (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

SITAMARHI: Union minister Jitendra Singh on Sunday said the BJP under Prime Minister Narendra Modi has sought to introduce a new political culture in the country, rising above considerations of vote bank politics or subjective preferences.

The latest evidence of this, he said, is the inclusion of Sitamarhi under the Centre's aspirational district programme purely on the consideration that it deserved special attention for its growth and development in certain sectors.

Singh, Minister of State for Personnel and BJP national executive member, addressed a meeting of party workers here.

He said while PM Modi has vindicated Syama Prasad Mookerjee's dream of the BJP being a truly democratic party suited to the requirements of post-independence India, it was the sacrifices of three generations of party workers, which enabled the party to survive over the last seven decades before emerging as the world's largest political party under the able organisational leadership of party presidents like Amit Shah and J P Nadda.

"The Prime Minister has sought to introduce a new political culture in the country, rising above considerations of vote bank politics or subjective preferences," the minister said.

Singh said it was his good fortune to be able to pay obeisance at the holy place which was closely associated with Maa Sita of the epic Ramayan.

He said with the kind of special focus being given by the government of India, the day is not far when Sitamarhi will develop and live up to its name, which conjures up the thoughts of Lord Ram and Ram Rajya.

Singh spent about two hours interacting with the party workers.

He informed them that he had impressed upon the local administration to maintain a closer coordination and rapport with public representatives and the citizens.

Singh said it was the priority treatment given to Sitamarhi by the Modi government that despite the constraints of Covid pandemic, a CT scan machine was installed in the Sadar hospital and a new nursing school has also been set up.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jitndra Singh BJP PM Modi Narendra Modi
India Matters
Srikanth and Anuradha
Chennai double murder: 1000 sovereign gold jewellery, 50 kgs worth silver articles recovered
For representational purposes
Rude shock for cops in Telangana as youth makes SOS call, demands beer when they arrive
A view of Parappana Agrahara prison. (Photo| Pushkar V, EPS)
It’s far from roses to be a woman,and pregnant at Bengaluru Central Prison
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)
Amid spate of mishaps, DGCA conducts night checks of aircraft to ensure airworthiness

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp