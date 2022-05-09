STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Fertility rate dips, domestic violence escalates: Survey

It warrants urgent attention to check the domestic violence”, says Dr Jyoti Anand- a social activist.

Published: 09th May 2022 03:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th May 2022 03:02 PM   |  A+A-

Women abuse, domestic violence, harassment

Silhouettes of women are placed outside New Scotland Yard, by the British charity organization Refuge, in London. (Image for Representational Purpose | AP)

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The fertility rate in the country has dipped even as domestic violence against women is on the rise. 

According to the latest survey of the National Family Health Survey (NFHS-5), released on Friday, the fertility rate has declined from 2.2 to 2.0 while around 79% of women, covered in the survey between 2019-2020, revealed they were victims of domestic violence. 

Another startling finding of the report is that more than 79.4% of women admitted that they did not raise their voices against the cruelty committed by their husbands. They silently tolerated, cursing their fates.

"The percentage of women, who did not complain against the atrocities perpetrated by their husbands, shows that women still in India are more compromising than complaining in matrimonial lives because of traditional marriage perception and for the sake of concerned family repute. They think-“jo bhagy me hai wohi ho raha’ (What is in the store of fate is happening) instead of raising their voice", says Dr Archana Kumari, a woman educationist-cum-social researcher 

The NFHC-5 report has also stated that the 99.5% of women in the country don’t report the cases of sexual assault on them and keep silent in such matters fearing loss of social dignity in society. As far as the matter of domestic violence is concerned; domestic violence has become more common in villages than in cities. 

Another interesting finding that has come to the fore is that the desire for having a son amongst the women with one or two daughters has decreased in the country. It shows a growing sense of gender equality and changing traditional perception amongst women towards the importance of a son or daughter. The survey report estimated that nearly 65% of women with two daughters don’t feel the need to have a son.

Sarita Kumari, a woman social activist said that the girls are proving more caring for their parents than boys in the modern society which is rapidly becoming dependent on digital devices for support.

“One daughter is equal to ten sons-not tension, now”, she remarked. The report also says that fertility has decreased but around 59% of women are still not allowed to go to markets, and hospitals alone in villages, at a time when a mass awareness on women empowerment is being created.

ALSO READTackling the shadow Pandemic of rising domestic violence

"The fertility rate has declined from 2.2 to 2.0  giving a boost to the population control measurers but the rate of domestic violence against women has increased, It warrants urgent attention to check the domestic violence”, says  Dr Jyoti Anand- a social activist.

Surprising is the fact that knowledge of the use of contraceptives among women has increased but the level of confidence for speaking or raising a voice against the atrocities has not increased to the level it should have increased.

In the survey, about 6.37 lakhs samples were taken from 707 districts of 28 states and 8 union territories of the country.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
National Family Health Survey NFHS-5 Domestic Violence NFHS
India Matters
Srikanth and Anuradha
Chennai double murder: 1000 sovereign gold jewellery, 50 kgs worth silver articles recovered
For representational purposes
Rude shock for cops in Telangana as youth makes SOS call, demands beer when they arrive
A view of Parappana Agrahara prison. (Photo| Pushkar V, EPS)
It’s far from roses to be a woman,and pregnant at Bengaluru Central Prison
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)
Amid spate of mishaps, DGCA conducts night checks of aircraft to ensure airworthiness

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp