Guwahati Diary

After the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), the Trinamool Congress has set its sights on Assam. What excited the party is a weakened Congress.

Published: 09th May 2022 03:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th May 2022 08:08 AM   |  A+A-

By Prasanta Mazumdar
Express News Service

After AAP, Trinamool serious about Assam
After the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), the Trinamool Congress has set its sights on Assam. What excited the party is a weakened Congress. It wasted no time in opening its door to former Congress biggie Ripun Bora recently after receiving feelers from him. He is former Assam Congress president and MP. Earlier, Mahila Congress chief Sushmita Dev had joined the Trinamool. In 2004, the Trinamool virtually had no base in the state but it still managed to win a by-election. Success came again in 2011 when one of its candidates got elected to Assembly. However, it slipped into oblivion thereafter in the absence of any activities. But now after Dev and Bora’s joining the party, it is stepping up its activities. 

Transit, rescue camps for Kaziranga animals
Stray animals suffer during the annual floods at the Kaziranga National Park. To help them, the state government is planning to set up transit and rescue camps at the UN world heritage site. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said three officers would be sent to Jamnagar, Gujarat to study the facilities available at the Greens Zoological Rescue and Rehabilitation Centre (GZRRC) and replicate the same in Assam. He held a meeting with the officials of the GZRRC recently. It was aimed at capacity and capability-building of veterinary care facilities. Considering the rising cases of human-wildlife conflicts, the government proposed to sign a memorandum with the GZRRC. 

Law and order front improves under Himanta 
The one-year-old Himanta Biswa Sarma regime has made significant improvement on the law and order front. Not only the rate of crime has dropped, the pendency of cases has also reduced. The Assam police shared comparative figures. The pendency of cases, which were 1,09,081 at the end of May last year, reduced to 83,947 at the end of April this year. The average crime rate per lakh of population was 384 during last year and it has now come down to 222. Also, the average monthly registration of cases was over 11,103 during last year compared to 6,247 this year while disposal of cases in the first quarter of 2022 was 28,400, as against 24,159 in the first quarter of 2021.

Prasanta mazumdar
Our correspondent in Guwahati prasantamazumdar@newindianexpress.com

