Modi restored people’s faith in multi-party democracy: Shah

The book about PM Modi’s work in politics and governance was released by Vice- President M Venkaiah Naidu. It is a compilation of chapters written by domain experts,

Published: 12th May 2022 10:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th May 2022 10:40 AM   |  A+A-

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu launches a book on Modi in the presence of Home Minister Amit Shah and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu launches a book on Modi in the presence of Home Minister Amit Shah and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The biggest achievement of Prime Minister Narendra Modi was that he restored the faith of people in a multi-party democratic system of governance, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Wednesday.

Speaking at the launch of the book Modi@20: Dreams Meet Delivery, Shah said Modi became the leader of the nation without any family background, which showed that the people loved him and had  faith in him.

“Getting such a huge mandate (in 2014), without any surprise, without any family background, without political upbringing, and again people giving him another mandate (in 2019) as Prime Minister is significant,” Shah said.

The book about PM Modi’s work in politics and governance was released by Vice- President M Venkaiah Naidu. It is a compilation of chapters written by domain experts, PM’s cabinet colleagues and other eminent personalities.

“This book will rise up to become equivalent to Gita for those who believe in the path of building a complete persona and those who are in the field of social work and politics,” the minister said.

