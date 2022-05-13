STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
2 LeT terrorists killed in encounter with security forces in J-K's Bandipora

Security forces launched a cordon-and-search operation in Brar in the Aragam area of Bandipora in north Kashmir following inputs about the presence of terrorists there, a police official said.

Published: 13th May 2022 05:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th May 2022 06:28 PM   |  A+A-

Soliders stand guard on the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway at Awantipora in Pulwama District on Thursday.

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

SRINAGAR: Two Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists who had recently infiltrated into Kashmir were killed in an encounter with security forces in Bandipora district on Friday, police said.

Security forces launched a cordon-and-search operation in Brar in the Aragam area of Bandipora in north Kashmir following inputs about the presence of terrorists there, a police official said.

He said the search operation turned into an encounter after the hiding terrorists fired upon security forces personnel, who retaliated. In the ensuing exchange of fire, two terrorists were killed, he said.

The official said the identity of the slain terrorists was being ascertained. Earlier in the day, Inspector General of Police (IGP) of Kashmir Vijay Kumar said the two terrorists trapped in Brar were Pakistani and belonged to the LeT.

They had infiltrated into Jammu and Kashmir recently. They had managed to escape during an encounter in the Salinder forest area on Wednesday, he said. The terrorists were tracked down and trapped in Brar in Bandipora on Friday, the IGP said in a tweet.

