Four killed, 22 injured after bus catches fire in J-K's Katra

An exgratia of Rs 5 lakh each would be given to the next of kin of those who have lost their lives, while Rs 1 lakh would be given to those seriously injured, said LG Manoj Sinha.

Published: 13th May 2022 08:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th May 2022 08:30 PM   |  A+A-

The bus that caught fire on its way from Katra to Jammu on Friday. (Photo : ANI)

By ANI

KATRA: At least four people were killed while 22 others injured after a local bus from Katra to Jammu caught fire near Kharmal here on Friday.

"A local bus while on its way from Katra to Jammu caught fire near Kharmal about 1.5 km from Katra. As per preliminary details, the bus caught fire from the engine area which soon engulfed the whole bus. Two persons died on spot and 22 injured shifted to Katra," Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Jammu tweeted.

"Out of the injured two more succumbed to their injuries taking the death toll to 4 persons," ADGP Jammu said in a subsequent tweet.

Deputy Commissioner Babila Rakwal, Reasi, Jammu and Kashmir said, "This was not a blast, but a bus tank explosion due to overheating (caused by the weather). There are 3 to 4 casualties. 22 reportedly injured."

Taking to Twitter, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha expressed his condolences to the bereaved families. He also prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured.

"Extremely pained by the loss of lives in the tragic bus incident in Katra. I offer my deepest condolences to the bereaved families and prayers for the speedy recovery of the injured. Directed district administration to ensure the best possible treatment to the injured," Office of LG J&K tweeted.

An exgratia of Rs 5 lakh each would be given to the next of kin of those who have lost their lives in the incident, while Rs 1 lakh would be given to those seriously injured, said Jammu & Kashmir LG Manoj Sinha.

