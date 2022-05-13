Gyanvapi-Shringar Gauri case: Court-appointed commission to re-start survey on Saturday

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: With the Supreme Court of India on Friday declining to stall the survey of Gyanvapi Mosque in Varanasi, saying the matter would have to be considered in due course, the Varanasi (Senior Division) local court-appointed commission, in compliance with the court order, is set to commence the remainder of the video survey of the mosque premises from Saturday morning.

In order to maintain peace and communal harmony, the Varanasi district administration convened a meeting on Friday of both the parties involved in the litigation over the survey being conducted in connection with the petition seeking daily worship of Goddess Shringar Gauri situated on the mosque premises.

The meeting of both sides -- plaintiffs and respondents in the case -- was convened at the office of ACP Chetganj to chalk out the survey plan.

After the meeting, DM Kaushal Raj Sharma confirmed the commencement of the survey from Saturday saying, "As per the directive of the court, the survey will be conducted from 8 am to 12 noon from Saturday. We have appealed to both the sides to maintain peace and harmony in the city during the process."

From the Anjuman Intezamiya Masajid's (AIM) side, the meeting was attended by Mufti-e-Banaras Maulana Abdul Batin Nomani and others. Besides the lawyers of both sides, commissioner of police A Satish Ganesh also attended the meeting.

ALSO READ | National anthem now mandatory before start of classes in madrasas across Uttar Pradesh

Earlier, on Friday morning, senior advocate Huzefa Ahmadi representing the AIM, the management committee of Gyanvapi mosque, sought an urgent intervention from Chief Justice of India (CJI) NV Ramana pleading for a status quo in the case pending before the Varanasi civil court, which on Thursday directed a day-to-day survey of a mosque to conduct videography and collect evidence regarding the alleged existence of Hindu deities inside the mosque located next to the Kashi Vishwanath Temple.

The AIM lawyer contended that the issue was covered under the Places of Worship Act. "Now, the court has ordered a court-appointed commission to conduct the survey. This has been a mosque since time immemorial," advocate Ahmadi submitted.

However, the CJI said that since the bench had not gone through the related papers, it could not pass an order. "...We have not seen the documents. We don't even know what is the matter...how can I pass an order...let me see... will list it," the CJI said.

Notably, the Varanasi local court of the civil judge (senior division) Ravi Kumar Diwakar on Thursday had rejected the AIM's request for changing the advocate commissioner and ordered that Ajay Kumar Mishra would continue as advocate commissioner in the survey work of Shringar Gauri Sthal.

Besides, the court also appointed two additional advocates -- Vishal Singh as special advocate commissioner and Ajay Pratap Singh as assistant advocate commissioner -- to assist Mishra.

While hearing the petition filed by a bunch of five Delhi-based women -- Rakhi Singh, Laxmi Devi, Sita Sahu, Manju Vyas and Rekha Pathak on April 18, 2021, seeking permission for daily worship of Maa Shringar Gauri, Lord Ganesh, Lord Hanuman and Nandi situated on mosque premises -- the court had issued directives for a survey on April 26. It had appointed the advocate commissioner to start the work on May 6 and 7 in presence of both parties amidst protests.

After being begun on May 6, the survey was stalled on May 7 due to a protest by AIM, which also filed a petition in the court on the same day, requesting for change of advocate commissioner Ajay Kumar Mishra while accusing him of working under the pressure of the plaintiffs.